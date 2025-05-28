This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology , and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role:

Play a pivotal role in the delivery of Supply Chain operational outcomes – impacting Service, Cash and Cost, and in end-to-end service planning and delivery by connecting the operational teams based in the BTC, with the Finance Business Team (FBT) and with the regional supply chain and sales organizations in the local markets (e.g. Americas, ASPAC, Europe).

Ensures that all regional demands and business needs are accurately translated and optimally communicated into the BTC teams, and that continuous improvement is driven across our planning processes to deliver agility and ongoing efficiency and effectiveness.

Supports integration across the functional teams in the BTC to deliver a successful end-to-end outcome for our customers.

Serves as the primary blocking issue point for the regional supply chain leadership team in terms of issues, changes or critical updates.

The Hub Operations Manager wears several hats!

Demonstrate substantial supply chain expertise and knowledge to identify and drive service, cash and costs benefits.

Possess extensive people leadership experience which will focus on keeping the many large matrix teams connected and aligned, and on encouraging an inclusive working environment and a collaborative ‘one team culture’.

Strategic decision-making competence will help accelerate the continued efficiency and performance of the BTC and its alignment with the FBT. This role demands a keen focus on customer delivery, a collaborative spirit, and a passion for influencing and supporting people.

Role & Responsibilities:

Deliver end-to-end integration and alignment of all planning activity in the BTC to meet regional supply chain targets and sales activities.

Provide day-to-day leadership for the BTC teams supporting the respective regional supply chain to ensure their 'home team’ is fully aligned with the regional supply team in terms of numbers, deliverables and expectations.

Own the regional supply chain agenda and act as the ‘Account Manager’ across the BTC, leading the various interfaces in the Shared Service Centre.

Be the primary escalation point for the regional teams and their leadership and for all business teams and groups across Supply Chain (Business Technology Centre, Finance Business Technology and the Centre of Excellence (COE) and ensure communications flow effectively across the groups as needed.

Ensure the regional supply chain teams, the BTC and FBT are fully aligned and that their business requirements are coordinated to drive customer intimacy and to scale benefits from ongoing standardization practices.

Be an enthusiastic ambassador for continuous improvement across business planning processes and ways of working.

Co-own the Transformation agenda for the regional supply chain function.

Deliver high quality operational plans into regional supply chain leadership and drive the overall orchestration of global planning activities.

Plan, supervise and deliver operational targets to optimize cash and service targets (strategic and operational).

Serve as part of the Castrol Supply Chain hub senior leadership structure and the regional supply chain leadership.

Experience & Qualification Required:

Bachelor's degree in business administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.

Minimum of 10 years of E2E supply chain operational and planning experience; ideally gained within a global business context.

Broad people leadership experience within a matrix organization combined with proven ability to work with multiple collaborators.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to deal with sophisticated ambiguous situations to quickly set the priorities.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.