Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Let me tell you about the role ：
You will be based in the Castrol Business Technology Centre (BTC) and will play a pivotal role in the delivery of Supply Chain operational outcomes – impacting Service, Cash and Cost, and in end-to-end service planning and delivery by connecting the operational teams based in the BTC, with the Finance Business Team (FBT) and with the regional supply chain and sales organisations in the local markets (e.g. Americas, ASPAC, Europe). The role ensures that all regional demands and business needs are accurately translated and efficiently communicated into the BTC teams, and that continuous improvement is driven across our planning processes to deliver agility and ongoing efficiency and effectiveness. The role-holder supports integration across the functional teams to deliver a successful end-to-end outcome for our customers. Crucially the Hub Operations Manager serves as the primary issue point for the regional supply chain leadership team in terms of issues, changes or critical updates.
The role-holder wears several hats; you will bring to bear your substantial supply chain expertise and knowledge to identify and drive service, cash and costs benefits; you will possess extensive leadership experience which will focus on keeping the many large matrix teams connected and aligned, and on encouraging an inclusive working environment and a cooperatively ‘one team culture’. Finally, your strategic decision-making acumen will help accelerate the continued effectiveness and performance of the BTC and its alignment with the FBT. This role demands a keen focus on customer delivery, a collaborative spirit, and a passion for influencing and supporting people.
The role reports into the regional Director in the local market and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
What you will deliver ：
What you will need to be successful ：
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.