IP Portfolio Associate

Technology



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

The Innovation management team Your line manager will be Manager - Innovation CoE India and you will be part of the Innovation Management team based in India.

This role will be responsible for maintenance, oversight of our intellectual property portfolio, including patents. Remit covers regular review of our patents including IP maintenance, annuities, and ensure the patent portfolio is aligned with technology priorities, our peers/competitors with a view of minimizing cost.

Maintain and protect an intellectual property portfolio, including a portfolio of patents.

Setup regular patent portfolio reviews with each technology area and drive decisions regarding country filing strategy and work closely with IP legal team on closing those actions

Review and manage the Invention Disclosure Form to ensure backlog of disclosure is moving from a filing standpoint.

Monitor the risk register across the entire portfolio to assess IP risk (FTO) and ensure actions are closed in a timely manner.

Ensure regular review of IP costs and work to keep it within plan. Covers: IP maintenance & annuities.

Maintain close working relationships with IP Legal. and work with external legal as needed to expedite the IDF backlog to filing

Design a process for review and approval technical publications. Work with IA Jr. Associate to design and deliver

Bachelor's degree at minimum (STEM based).

7+ years of experience in a role involving intellectual asset management, including patents, publications and dealing with creation and maintenance of IP.

Broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players in areas of relevance to oil & gas, low carbon energy and digital technologies.

Working knowledge of intellectual asset management principles in the context of contracts and technology portfolio development.

Familiar with contract negotiation involving licenses, technology transfer, JV agreements, partner collaboration, or joint development and exploitation of technology.

Proven track record to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues and be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Ability to explain complex concepts to diverse audiences.

Extensive experience supporting technology teams in IA strategy development and delivery, consistent with business requirements. Articulating the pros and cons to various IA protection mechanisms (e.g., when to patent, publish, trade secret, etc.).

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of stakeholders, capable of leading by influence.

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate competing demands and complex problems.

Achieving results through influencing without authority. Ability to innovate, think laterally, make connections, and overcome barriers.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



