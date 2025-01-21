I&PS Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp TSI:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Key Accountabilities

What you will deliver

Provides ICE subject area expertise related to instrumented protective systems in support of the TSI based region squads and solutions program activity

Deliver work for the Functional Safety Programme / Region work scopes

Deliver the Self-Verification of owned Engineered Barriers and Performance Standards

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS and Operator Workbench efficiency

Performs reliability analysis for instrument, control and electrical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is instrumentation and protective systems

Support instrument and protective systems engineering requests coming from P&O regions and assets. This involves Agile Working, and short-term deployment into P&O squads to complete high priority engineering requests or initiatives. This may include operational, maintenance, or project support, without close supervision, using both remote working and site visits to progress activities.

Support global central programmes and pivotal initiatives for instrument and protective systems engineering in P&O.

Knowledge of functional safety is required (HAZOP/LOPA and Functional Safety Lifecycle, SIL verification, Safety Requirements Specifications)

Participates to digitalization initiatives by defining the operational needs for the subject area and actively supply for the design, development and implementation of the digital solution

Key Responsibilities

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree or equivalent experience in Mechatronics / Instrumentation / Chemical Engineering / electrical

Must have certifications:

NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

TUV certification

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Essential Education: Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

Extensive experience with instrumentation and Functional Safety at a Refinery or Petrochemical Plant , including design, installation and calibration of pressure sensing, fire and gas, level sensing and valve actuation.

Record relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and raises high priority lessons.

Experience and solid understanding of:

Instrumentation (flow, level, temperature pressure), including design, installation and calibration in process / oil and gas industries

I&C contribution to LOPA studies

Functional Safety Lifecycle, SIL calculations and SRS

Protective systems (SIS) including associated reviews - Functional Safety Assessments (FSAs); instrumented Independent Protection Layers (IPLs) reviews

Codes and standards (API/IEC), project design criteria and ETPs (bp engineering standards)

Lead, when required, I&PS Community of Practice across Production & Operations

Record relevant findings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and raises high priority lessons.

Experience with providing instrument and protective systems engineering operational support to industrial assets, including safe operation of equipment, reliability initiatives, and maintenance strategies.

Ability to:

Read/decipher regulations and industry codes along with explaining requirements to others.

Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Able to address technical matters with conviction at all levels of the company.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Knowledge and experience of using AE Shield for SIL calculations, working with PowerBI and dashboards

Chartered Engineer status.

Certified Functional Safety Engineer (CFSE/CFSP) or equivalent is preferred

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

Additional information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

