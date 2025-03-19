Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The ISO Coordinator - ERCOT in the Power Team is responsible for supporting power trading and origination activities through the monitoring, tracking, analysis, communication, and advocacy of the power team’s activities in various ISOs (ERCOT), as well as non-ISO territories. The South Coordinator will also be responsible for analyzing potential impacts of renewal energy policies on current and potential transactional structures!

Key Responsibilities:

Provide analysis and support to team in evaluating Load Resource and Demand Response program performance and assessing and tracking deployment events and compliance. Assist with registering assets. Success in this role requires the continual review and improvement of existing processes and procedures as well as market research of innovative programs and opportunities.

Support South Power Origination by directly contributing to the creation of origination gross margin. This mandate includes at times functioning in a Project Management type role across Front, Mid and Back office in order to holistically support origination growth opportunities and providing operational expertise to third party businesses.

Seek opportunities to capture cost savings for the South Power team. This begins with participation in various ISO working groups/committees in order to monitor market rule changes, identify commercial transactional risk, assess financial impacts related to ISO pricing mechanisms or Tariff rate changes. And continues at the way through to internal financial settlements and invoicing.

Promote and advance the South Power team’s commercial positions within the highest levels of the ISO Stakeholder forums. This mandate is inclusive of fostering positive and respectful commercial relationships through direct participation within various Trade Association Boards and Industry Forums.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in related field

To be successful this individual is expected to possess a deep technical competency of how different types of power transactions physically flow and financially settle within an ISO

Highly developed written and oral communication skills are required in advancing the preferred commercial positions of the West Power team and facilitating business relationships with the ISO’s and third-party customers.

Must have at least 3 years of direct energy experience in the ERCOT

Must be able to multi-task and manage high pressure situations in a dynamic environment

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.