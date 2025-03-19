Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
The ISO Coordinator - ERCOT in the Power Team is responsible for supporting power trading and origination activities through the monitoring, tracking, analysis, communication, and advocacy of the power team’s activities in various ISOs (ERCOT), as well as non-ISO territories. The South Coordinator will also be responsible for analyzing potential impacts of renewal energy policies on current and potential transactional structures!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
