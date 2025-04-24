Imaging Geophysicist

Job summary

Technology



Subsurface Group



Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for a Numerical Scientist (Geophysical Imaging Technology) who is passionate about engaging with a broad set of disciplines to resolve complex problems for bp’s hydrocarbon and low carbon energy businesses. Join us if you are innovative, creative and love problem solving. You will be working with top industry experts in the field of Geophysical Imaging, Subsurface Technology and Computational Sciences.

The Imaging team is part of bp’s Oil and Gas Technology (OGT) organization, and its mission is to support business from bp's Production and Operations group. We do so by inventing new ideas, building new products, providing technical expertise, and supporting business units by helping them solve their near, mid, and long-term challenges. The Imaging team works very closely with the Center of High-Performance Computing (CHPC), which is home to our on-prem computing facilities and a team of computational scientists.

As a numerical scientist within the Geophysical Imaging team, you will work towards cutting edge challenges that involve solving inverse problems, performing seismic wave simulations, signal processing tasks, developing stochastic algorithms, and estimating uncertainties. We are looking for someone who not only excels at these numerical tasks but can communicate complex information to our business units and build a vision for the future. Someone who can process complex information, be creative and has ideas on visualizing and communicating those. This position offers excellent opportunities to work with a lot of data (“BIG” data in both static and streaming senses), a lot of computers and challenging business problems.

What you will deliver

Quickly getting up to speed with the existing technology & framework

Finding opportunities that can have groundbreaking business impact

Writing a lot of code & building technical solutions to bring your ideas to life

Staying inquisitive and being creative

Collaborating with scientists from different subject areas

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Advanced degree in Scientific subject areas such as Physics, Mathematics, Computational Sciences, Statistics, Geophysics & other numerical disciplines

Demonstrated experience out of university (8+ years)

Practical hands-on experience in developing code – Python, C, C++, CUDA and FORTRAN, and familiarity with code management systems such as Git.

Experience with geophysical imaging, inverse problems, optimization theory, signal processing and statistics

Experience with ML/AI and data analytics a plus!

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

