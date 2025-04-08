Industrial Business Development Manager (Global Accounts)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About the role

Growth in Industrial Global accounts is a key growth lever identified in Industrial strategy

This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives

Handle the daily sales job and accountable for the top line critical metrics and implementation of major sales and marketing activities.

Accountabilities

Develop a strategic approach and business development plan for each agreed Industrial Global Account prospect. These business development plans will be fully aligned to the overall Industrial business strategy and should be built around and used in the product and service development agenda for the industry growth sector. Plans to be fully compliant to both Castrol’s and customers HSSE and Ethical and compliance standards, focused on delivering Volume, Turn Over & GM growth in line with the business's strategy and short- and long-term business performance plan.

Ensure all key partners critical to delivery of the plan are identified and aligned and committed to support the implementation where needed.

Lead the process for large tenders & projects across the globe in the respective customer portfolio and work closely alongside regional, cluster and local account management and offer development teams to ensure the appropriate focus and support is provided to the prospect account to deliver significant sustainable customer value and improve long term sustainable profitability.

Build a robust sales pipeline and deliver together with the respective NKAMs new profitable business to Castrol

Support the strategy implementation and pipeline delivery to all the Industrial Global Accounts located in the relative geographical region

Design milestone for each growth project with clear growth target; leading all aspects of these milestones with high efficiency by using project management principles and engaging different collaborators

Monitor of the market & sector insights, competitor actions, new market trends and opportunities in the Industrial strategic focused segments

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings accurately through different channel so to improve the total offer for the TNAs and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer enhancement)

Coordinate overall tasks with other bp entities (fuels, Automotive products) to meet assigned targets for Industrial in new upcoming innovation trends (BEV, HPL)

Be an active member of the Industrial GAM network to share standard processes and accelerate delivery of strategy

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies.

What you should have:

Minimum degree in Engineering with business degree preferred

10 + years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

5 + years in Account Management / business relationships & Business Development projects in large accounts

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



