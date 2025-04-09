Industrial Hygiene Programme Lead - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

Industrial Hygienists are health protection professionals with International Occupational Hygiene Association (IOHA) National Accreditation Recognition (NAR) qualification. This role will work closely with health hubs and bp businesses globally on delivery and implementation of central industrial hygiene programmes, aligned with bp’s health strategy and local business priorities. The role will also provide industrial hygiene support to regional health hubs.

What you will deliver

Strategic global IH programmes;

Chemical Risk Management (CRM) –

Develop technical expertise in bp standardised CRM processes and digital solution (Enablon and Chemwatch) and support business as usual operation of CRM globally.

Coordinate and support new business deployments including collaborating with business partners and CRM Digital Support Teams.

Act as Secretary for the CRM Governance Board to administrate the user forum and future development (Enhancements) of CRM.

Coordinate the development of clear use cases based on business partner engagement with measures of impact and business value. Provide input and review on vendor improvement solutions.

Provide IH technical input to triage reported bugs and support reporting through the Enablon Customer Platform or to Chemwatch (as applicable).

Act as a key contributor to the CRM proficiency framework and supply to the development of CRM proficiency training packages with the central HSE&C learning team.

Support health hubs globally in the development of chemical risk assessor capability in Operations and HSE&C roles.

Lead on the development of CRM reporting functionality, building in business requirements for reporting KPIs and Metrics.

Define a standard set of KPIs in consultation with business IH's via the CRM User Forum.

Act as Central Administrator Role for Chemwatch and Enablon Chemical Management System which make up the bp CRM Solution.

Work with HSE&C digital and systems team and product vendors on product road-maps.

Other

Support other central strategic IH programme development and rollout E.g. Cority and other IH digital tools, conformance with health practice requirements, IH KPIs.

Health Hub Industrial Hygiene (IH) support

Works closely with the health hub lead, Regional IH Director for AsPac and other key partners to guide businesses in developing and implementing Industrial Hygiene (IH) programmes, standards, and practices, ensuring alignment with bp's health strategy and hub business risk-based priorities.

Chips in to the identification and assessment of work-related health hazards and risks, associated with chemical, physical, biological and ergonomic hazards and advises business in the hub on suitable risk prevention or control measures.

Works with the hub businesses to develop and implement exposure assessment plans.

Handles the input of IH sampling data into bp’s exposure assessment tool database and compiles, interprets and reports IH data.

Undertakes self-verification for delivery of IH compliance programmes and OMS IH conformance plans.

Applies data to supervise performance against IH plan objectives and key results, IH compliance and OMS conformance and uses data to drive continuous programme improvement.

Supports the development of IH competencies in HSE&C generalist roles.

Handles IH equipment (where available), and consumables.

Acts at the informed buyer for third party IH contracts services and oversees service delivery.

Provides IH support for Emergency Response Incident Management

What you will need to be successful

Health protection professional with International Occupational Hygiene Association (IOHA) National Accreditation Recognition (NAR) qualification.

Has at least five years of professional experience working in the field of Industrial Hygiene preferably in oil and gas and related industry.

Strong digital literacy and interest in digital software solutions.

Demonstrates leadership skills by defining clear tasks and objectives, while actively seeking input from team members and collaborators.

Strong communication skills across different teams and levels within the organization, with the ability to explain ideas and collaborate optimally.

Builds and maintains positive relationships with colleagues and team members, actively supporting collaboration and contributing to a positive work environment through feedback and open communication.

Self-starter who takes a proactive approach to learning and applying Industrial Hygiene practices, staying informed about emerging health and safety risks.

Demonstrates decision-making skills in moderately sophisticated situations, applying technical knowledge and sound judgement with guidance

Desirable:

Membership of a technical or professional body that has proved that individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes

Experience in Agile ways of working including use of agility tools such as ADO and Kanban.

Willingness to learn industry standards and practices related to Industrial Hygiene, with a focus on continuous improvement in a work setting.

You will work with

Health hub Leads / Business health leads

Central health team

Business HSE&C and operations partners

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue Risk Management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.