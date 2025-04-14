Information Security Engineering Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. The Information Security Engineer is responsible for delivering information security and risk activities.

Using technical capabilities, you will lead changes to security processes and procedures, fix sophisticated security issues, review security architectures and manage security solutions from identification to implementation.

You will see that we follow policies, standards and standard practices and provide technical expertise to collaborators. It’s a chance to operate in a sophisticated and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips.

Security Engineering Specialist builds, develops with active hands-on engagement in the continuous improvement of security engineering practises and the quality of Cyber advice, mentorship and standards used across bp.

An SME in the AWS Security Engineering space for architecting and maintaining multiple AWS Products and their automation deployments.

You are required to conduct security related architecture reviews based on standard methodology frameworks such as AWS Well Architected framework, conduct risk reviews

In-depth knowledge of CICD process / Secure coding standard methodologies / experience of automation and development tooling such as ADO, GIT, AWS Code Pipeline and most significantly has the ability to learn other tools

The successful candidate should be prepared to work in a sophisticated work environment with changing priorities and related work engagements

You will work within an agile delivery squad directly contacting our customers, development teams, business product owners and 3rd party vendors

Key Accountabilities :

Team: You will provide decent support in day to day InfoSec risk activities specific to your specialism. This could involve designing and developing security solutions to work across BP IT environments that are consistent with current policy; running investigations and incident response processes and providing a consistent response to cyber-based malicious activity; and acting as a work with various teams with information security in their segment/functions etc. You will drive the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, and ensure all activities follow relevant standards. You will also manage outreach for the wider Security Engineering Function to support them in Technology adoption.

Relationships: You will develop and manage relationships with collaborators, delivering decent technical knowledge to support project delivery, identify key challenges and ensure that security solutions protect BP against cyber risks. You will be mentoring/training to members of within the team as well as consumers of AWS security services. You will also work across Security Engineering & Enterprise AliCloud Squads and other teams to align and optimize activities and provide backup as vital for incidents and projects.

Technology: You will build awareness of internal and external technology developments, handling the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous improvement plans for the specialisation and ensuring standard methodology is shared across the team.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. We provide a culture of operational safety and ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance and improve our digital security.

Required Skills:-

Deep hands-on knowledge of Cloud Security Center, cloud firewall, WAF and other Security products in AWS. (AWS certification preferable)

AWS CLI scripting. (Scripting: Python, Bash, PowerShell, Ruby, Lambda (NodeJS / Python)

Detailed knowledge of Infrastructure as code: - ADO pipelines, Terraform, cloud automation and resource orchestration.

Good understanding and hands-on implementation of Resource Access Management (RAM) and integration with industry identity providers.

Demonstrate knowledge of Incident Management, Problem Management and Relationship Management

Required Criteria / Experience

Demonstrated ability with 8 years of experience in Architect technical solutions within AWS platform to improve the overall security posture.

Develop and deploy security solutions using CloudFormation, terraform and other languages to automate the security capability within the platform using automation.

Mentor and advice to the overall platform and customers regarding security risks by performing regular risk assessments, threat modelling and security testing.

Develop Security knowledge base by publishing AWS security standards, architectural patterns to assist customers in developing secure solutions in the platform.

Lead and support the security operations role to ensure operational responsibilities are met to secure the platform with formal reporting to Security Principal.

Liaise with Cloud Security Engineering, Security Architecture, Enterprise architecture and Compute platform to ensure alignment to global standards.

Support and respond to platform-based security incidents in a timely manner and support to the CTI and SoC where needed.

Develop the security roadmap for future requirements for improvement of existing security capabilities and new capabilities to defend against new threats.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Client Counseling, Conformance review, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.