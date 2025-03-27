Information Security Principal (Senior Leadership)

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This role connects digital security with Digital Core and OB&C business teams, advising on cyber, compliance, risk management, and operational recovery. Their deep IT systems knowledge allows them to balance usability and risk while staying compliant. They strategically integrate cybersecurity into new initiatives and technology roadmaps and tactically support incident management.
This role is a senior level leader and reports directly to the SVP of Digital Security as part of the Digital Security Leadership Team. This role will also be part of the regional Technology Leadership Team, as well as the Malaysia country Business and Technology Centre (BTC) Leadership forum.
As an Information Security Principal, you will collaborate across digital security and functional business units (including Finance, Legal, HR, Company Secretary) as well as all teams across the Digital Core organization, ensuring that security controls align with business objectives and regulatory requirements by driving our cyber security strategy to stated risk tolerances. This role requires a deep understanding of both cyber security, IT, and business operations. You'll lead a team of cyber experts and manage digital security across the portfolio.
About bp
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.