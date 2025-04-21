Information Security Specialist - Cyber Behaviours

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

This is a specialist role in the global cyber behaviours team.

The DGRC organisation fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting good governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. These capabilities help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively counter cyber threats.

Let me tell you about the role

You will take an active role in supporting our efforts to deliver and embed behavioural change initiatives to bp globally. With a creative flare you will lead and support our global campaigns. You will take an active role in the management of our cyber products and other activities such as; automation, data insights and metrics, global technology implementation. In addition to these, you will take an active role in highlighting areas for product innovation and process improvement. You will drive in region adoption of cyber behaviours and support region specific content development and delivery where needed. You will act as a role model to others and take an active role in developing your skills and experience as well as other junior members of staff.

What you will deliver

Support management and development of cyber behaviours products, incoming channels and overarching query management.

Build intuitive dashboards for core stakeholders to consume cyber behaviours data as well as how we can present our priority behaviour sets.

Support planning and delivery activities for a global technology implementation

Highlight and deliver continuous improvement initiatives, with a focus on how we can leverage AI and automation to improve effectiveness and efficiency of cyber behaviours processes, technology and measurement.

Promote cyber behaviours and support relationships with in-region stakeholders, developing and delivering content where needed in support of our cyber ambassador network and global awareness campaigns.

Support wider engagement initiatives such as writing articles, engaging social media posts, supporting presentations and briefings.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education

You’ll have a tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience.

Experience

Experience in a similar role for a large-scale organisation

Knowledge and understanding of cyber risk, specifically human cyber risk as well as cyber awareness and education

Hands on experience orchestrating phishing simulations, operating nudge technology and/ or cyber awareness training products and supporting global awareness campaigns

Superb communication and presentation skills with creative written flare

Experience building relationships with partners and customers

Project management skills

Leadership and EQ:

Uphold bp's code of conduct and values

Promote strong team ethics based on doing the right thing

Able to apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

Naturally look beyond own area to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others

Self-aware and able to recognize and manage your impact on others.

Cultural fluency – you operate across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Client Counseling, Conformance review, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



