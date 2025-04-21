Information Security Specialist (Supply Chain Security)

Job summary

This is an information security specialist role in the supply chain security team.

The DGRC organisation fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting good governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. These capabilities help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively counter cyber threats.

You will be part of the team that delivers supplier security services (including risk assessments, contract clause reviews, supplier monitoring and tooling). You will work in partnership with procurement and legal to make the business aware of the cyber risk a third-party supplier poses to bp and help them to make informed decisions on whether to progress the relationship with the supplier, and how to monitor and manage this risk throughout the contract lifecycle.

Support the end-to-end supplier security assessment process

Take part in supplier contract negotiations, embedding information security requirements in our agreements

Deliver action plans to suppliers to drive remediation of existing vulnerabilities as part of monitoring and response capability

Track remediation actions from assurance reviews to identify and remediate risks and confirm gaps are closed to prevent exposure to cyber threats

Highlight and deliver continuous improvement initiatives, with a focus on how we can use AI and automation to improve effectiveness and efficiency of supplier assurance processes, technology and measurement

Build relationships with key digital and business stakeholders

You’ll have a tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience.

Experience in a similar information security role preferably for a large scale organisation

Hands on experience and knowledge in all areas related to supplier information security and third party cyber risk (assessments, contractual clauses, monitoring and governance)

Proficient engaging with legal and procurement teams where their input is required.

Superb communication and presentation skills.

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

Uphold bp's code of conduct and values

Promote strong team ethics based on doing the right thing

Able to apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

Naturally look beyond own area to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others

Self-aware and able to recognize and manage your impact on others.

Cultural fluency – you operate across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



