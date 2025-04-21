Information Security Specialist (Supply Chain Security)

Entity:Technology
This is an information security specialist role in the supply chain security team.
The DGRC organisation fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting good governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. These capabilities help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively counter cyber threats.
You will be part of the team that delivers supplier security services (including risk assessments, contract clause reviews, supplier monitoring and tooling). You will work in partnership with procurement and legal to make the business aware of the cyber risk a third-party supplier poses to bp and help them to make informed decisions on whether to progress the relationship with the supplier, and how to monitor and manage this risk throughout the contract lifecycle.
You’ll have a tertiary level education and/or equivalent relevant work experience.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Automation system digital security, Client Counseling, Conformance review, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
