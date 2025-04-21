Information security engineering specialist (Offensive Security Specialist)

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This team drives the response and management of cyber incidents, using an intelligence-led approach for identification, mitigation, and rapid response to safeguard bp on a global scale. By applying lessons learned and data analytics, they establish engineering principles and enhance the technology stack to continuously bolster bp's cybersecurity posture.
We are looking for Information Security Engineering Lead (Offensive Security) who will lead a team of Red Team and Penetration Testing specialists. You will oversee full-scale attack simulations, from planning and execution to reporting and remediation insights, ensuring our controls are continually tested and improved. You will build relationships across security engineering, incident response, and leadership in different parts of the business.
As the Offensive Security Lead, you will define testing methodologies and shape the offensive security roadmap. You will also contribute to standard processes that will help shape bp’s security agenda and create a culture of excellence.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Automation system digital security, Client Counseling, Conformance review, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
Skills:
