Innovation Analyst

Technology



Research & Technology Group



About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: Fuels and Low Carbon Technology is s team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide cutting edge solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also provide support across Technology in Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Sciences and our academic research programmes.

Your line manager will be Manager - Innovation CoE India and you will be part of the Innovation Management team based in India.

Responsible for maintaining subscriptions and library services including, executing renewals, maintaining our Innovation Intelligence portal

Accountable for managing our roster of premium subscriptions including reporting, renewals and usage monitoring. Responsible for managing our SharePoint site that provides access to our subscriptions for users across the bp Group, including liaising with subscriptions providers to resolve any access issues.

Conduct value measurement and assessment including identifying savings and cost avoidance through value-driven renewals.

Responsible for managing Innovation Intelligence platform and associated workflows e.g., Engage an Analyst.

Responsible for managing the team’s Azure DevOps workflow and task board, fixing subscription access issues, library services and managing the delivery of subscriptions training by working with subscriptions providers to arrange training sessions e.g. ScienceDirect, Knovel, PatBase.

Mentor Innovation Junior analysts

Bachelor's degree at minimum (STEM based).

7+ years demonstrated work experience in a technology/commercial role that involved strategic research of external trends and/or management of technical library services

Strong project management skills to oversee and coordinate various tasks related to subscriptions, access requests, SharePoint, and ADO workflows. Excellent written and verbal communication skills to effectively convey information to various stakeholders

Proven ability to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues and be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Ability to explain complex concepts to diverse audiences.

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of stakeholders, capable of leading by influence.

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate competing demands and complex problems.

Achieving results through influencing without authority. Ability to innovate, think laterally, make connections, and overcome barriers.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



