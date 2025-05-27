Innovation Junior Associate

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: Fuels and Low Carbon Technology is s team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide cutting edge solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also provide support across Technology in Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Sciences and our academic research programmes.

Let me tell you about the role:

The Innovation Centre of Excellence (CoE) team will drive innovation across the breadth of Technology to accelerate pace, effectiveness and cost efficiency. The team is a central resource providing support in intellectual asset management (IAM), technology scanning and innovation insights for all of Technology. This research services role covers the provision of research support utilising our subscription portfolio.

Your line manager will be Manager - Innovation CoE India and you will be part of the Innovation Management team based in India.

What you will deliver:

Responsibilities include technology research, competitor technology analysis, and IP landscaping.

Reactive technology research and landscaping using a range of research tools and subscriptions services e.g., ScienceDirect, SCOPUS, Lux Research and other publicly available resources.

Conducting journal, article and literature reviews upon request, configuring and maintaining proactive IP landscaping searches using Minesoft PatBase Express.

Conducting reactive IP searches to support early-stage technology landscaping.

Provide expert user support and training on the use of IP search tools.

Creation, editing and delivery of monthly insights reports based on a taxonomy of priority technology areas and IP monitoring.

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree at minimum (STEM based).

Demonstrated work experience with conducting research on variety of topics and writing summary papers.

Proven ability to think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues and be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Outstanding communication and relationship skills.

Good prioritization skills and the ability to navigate competing demands and complex problems.

Achieving results through influencing without authority. Ability to innovate, think laterally, make connections, and overcome barriers.

Strong understanding of science and technology, to ensure good response with the relevant information and insights. Excellent written and communication skills.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.