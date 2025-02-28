This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Global Capability Hubs and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The Input & Integration Specialist ensures accurate and compliant payroll processing by preparing and monitoring payroll data, coordinating with outsourced service providers, and supporting audits and regulatory requests. They also oversee payroll input data quality, participate in payroll activities, and drive continuous improvement initiatives.

Ensure accurate payroll delivery including payroll preparation activities aligned to the various payroll calendars and in coordination with the outsourced service provider. It also provides payroll transactional and inquires’ support.

What you will do:

Prepares and monitors payroll data ensuring processes and data are in place for payroll processing per local country requirements and regulations.

Works in coordination with the outsourced service provider(s) to ensure build to gross data is prepared and submitted in line with agreed payroll calendars, reviews pre -payroll run data and verification, and provides final sign off to vendor prior to final payroll runs to employees.

Participate on start of year and end of year payroll activities.

Supports audits and regulatory requests for payroll data and responds to and processes requests for changes to Payroll data.

Monitors payroll input data quality (e.g. rewards, performance, time and attendance etc.) and process payroll impacts.

Provides subject matter knowledge in payroll processes and end to end payroll delivery for their country.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to area of expertise.

Support projects related to system releases, local policies and processes changes, and local continuous improvements initiatives.

Support, as requested, Finance, Tax and Payroll teams on policy changes, state regulations documentation and company initiatives.

What you will need:

Highschool Diploma (US), or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of hire to retire end to end processes.

Knowledge of CRM systems, including Salesforce.

Proficient in using MS Office and Teams.

Foundational knowledge of Reporting and Data.

Foundational knowledge of P&C Systems such as Workday.

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

Skills:

Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Psychological safety.

Continuous learning.

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance.

Stakeholder management.

Continuous improvement.

Organizational knowledge.

Analytical thinking.

Agile core principles.

Resilience.

Coaching.

Customer centric thinking.

Technical:

Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively, for payroll area / process, including the understanding of legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements.

Deep knowledge of Payroll systems.

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions.

Proficient in using MS Office/Office365 application.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Behavioural:

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between own activity and bp business drivers. Aware that P&C is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure P&C solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results.

Proven ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic.

Acts with integrity; living and breathing the bp values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team in every interaction.

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues on daily tasks and workload peaks.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

