About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Instrument & Control Engineer reports to the Senior Director of Controls Engineering. The Instrument and Control Engineer understands Instrument & Control system requirements that drive the design of our technical solutions. The Archaea Instrument & Control Team provides engineering services in all project phases as well as ongoing operations support after facilities have started up. This include analysis, Instrument and Control design feedback, service design, greenfield/brownfield development, C&E development, commissioning, and construction management. Addresses required changes on site and creates solutions to complete equipment installation as designed. Analyzes/understands/utilizes project requirements and develops sound solutions (PLC programming, controls devices/equipment).

Key accountabilities

• Interacts with both internal Archaea’s software teams and/or third-party software groups to ensure that the overall internal customer solution is sound.

• Participates with other I&C Engineers to develop correct customer solutions.

• Programs PLC code, HMI development and verification to support equipment operations.

• Guides others or performs I/O checkout and wiring verification.

• Employs technical knowledge to support our customer service group.

• Support the integration of control systems with hardware and software components.

• Participate in testing and troubleshooting of control systems to ensure optimal performance.

• Document system designs, test plans, and results for internal and client use.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support project goals and timelines.

• Continuously enhance your technical knowledge and skills through training and mentorship.

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Chemical Engineering, Electrical or Instrumentation Engineering Technology, Computer Systems Engineering or related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Essential experience

• 10+ years experience managing teams supporting control systems for projects or operations of oil/gas, refining, RNG, chemical plants, etc.

• Knowledge of gas processing, process control, analyzers, electronic gas measurement and control loop tuning

• Experience with Allen Bradley PLCs and I/O hardware and AVEVA System Platform HMI preferred

• Experience with control system networks and communications

• Knowledge of digital security for process control networks

• Experience with historians and PI

• Experience with Alarm Management and Safety Instrumented Systems

• To perform this job successfully, an individual should have highest degree of proficiency in Microsoft Word; Microsoft Excel; Microsoft Outlook

• Strong verbal and written communication skills (including analysis, interpretation, & reasoning).

• Ability to develop and maintain collaborative relationships with peers and colleagues across the organization, as well as internal and external clients.

• Ability to work well autonomously and within a team in a deadline-oriented environment.

• Ability to work with and influence peers and management.

• Self-motivated with critical attention to detail, deadlines and reporting.

• Must possess a valid driver's license.

Desirable criteria

Previous I&C experience within Upstream is preferred.

Familiarity with control theory and basic knowledge of instrumentation and automation systems.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $118,000-$169,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



