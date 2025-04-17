Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Instrument and Electrical Supervisor

Instrument and Electrical Supervisor

Instrument and Electrical Supervisor

  • Location United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, US: Chicago
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ094846
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Instrument and Electrical Supervisor is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of maintenance work within the refinery. This position communicates and sets the daily team direction and ensures I&E team has required skills and tools. Provides leadership to their crew through communication, coaching, training and collaboration. In conjunction with Planning, Scheduling, Maintenance Engineering, Reliability and Inspection, the I&E Supervisor plays a key role in ensuring optimal utilization of refinery maintenance resources to support process/unit/area mechanical availability. Resources include, but are not limited to, refinery craftsmen, contractor personnel, and all required material/tools/equipment in support of daily maintenance activities. Efficient execution of work with minimal rework is a primary goal. Another important part of this role is providing a proactive maintenance focus.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Drives continuous improvement and uses Agile tools and practices.
  • Regularly develops and implements improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall maintenance effectiveness.
  • Delivering safe, quality, and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.
  • Communicates any lessons learned identified in work management process with Operations, Maintenance and / or Planning teams
  • It is crucial to continuously question practices and policies to ensure the work is done safely and correctly.
  • Develop and implement improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall Electrical distribution and team effectiveness.
  • Ensure the appropriate technical resources are advised and consulted to test and evaluate Electric system repairs.
  • Develop and report assigned performance measures and use information to identify and institute improvements.
  • May be required to work off-shift and weekend assignments.
  • Leading the team’s wellbeing and performance (directs, appraises, counsels, develops, and coaches employees)
  • Supervising and implementing good record-keeping practices (paper and BPW software)
  • Coordinating permits for work authorization
  • Providing coverage for fellow supervisors that are on vacation, bereavement and/or off sick.
  • Monitoring BP and third-party resources for work progress and impedance
  • Resolving and/or escalating system issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule.
  • Providing site-based technical support to the maintenance of equipment if applicable and/or engineering support as needed
  • Maintaining worksite in a clean and safe condition
  • Supporting all asset crafts and TAR Group to identify, plan, & coordinate TAR scope with the ASML
  • Leading Weekly scheduled meetings to review and commit to schedule, as well as provide status on ongoing jobs to the Asset Teams
  • Participate regularly in safety self-verification (LiFs, etc.) to ensure policies and practices are followed.
  • Budgeting performance KPI’S
  • Performing required Leadership-in-the-field per month (Share Point Focus)
  • Communicating policies, procedures, and any updates to maintenance staff
  • Ensure CBTs for each team member are completed.

Essential Experience and Education:

  • 5 years in an electrical and/or instrumentation related field
  • 3 years of team leadership experience
  • Proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process. Previous leadership experience in a fast-paced dynamic work environment
  • Low, Medium and High Voltage Breakers and Contactors operation, testing, and maintenance
  • Power distribution Transformer operation, testing, and maintenance
  • Electrical system testing equipment and procedures
  • NFPA 70E
  • Strong troubleshooting skills
  • Specific skills and knowledge of maintenance work practices, equipment, and test methods
  • Strong front line leadership skills, including advising, appraising, counseling, and coaching employees.
  • Management skills in scheduling and workforce requirements
  • Demonstrated basic cost control skills.
  • Strong Maintenance and Reliability competence and background
  • Understanding of Reliability principles and tools
  • Recognizes applicable codes and standards as applied to the maintenance of refining equipment. Is competent in reading technical drawings.
  • Adaptability, communication, performance bias and taking the lead.
  • Energize the team, act decisively.
  • Understands the union-company labor agreement.
  • Experience using software such as SAP, Meridium and/or Beamex Software, Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.), Diagnostic Equipment Software

Desirable Criteria:

  • Associate degree in EE or EET field
  • Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment process for maintenance preparation / execution activities

Why Join Us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp