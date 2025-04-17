Instrument and Electrical Supervisor

Key Accountabilities:

Drives continuous improvement and uses Agile tools and practices.

Regularly develops and implements improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall maintenance effectiveness.

Delivering safe, quality, and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.

Communicates any lessons learned identified in work management process with Operations, Maintenance and / or Planning teams

It is crucial to continuously question practices and policies to ensure the work is done safely and correctly.

Develop and implement improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall Electrical distribution and team effectiveness.

Ensure the appropriate technical resources are advised and consulted to test and evaluate Electric system repairs.

Develop and report assigned performance measures and use information to identify and institute improvements.

May be required to work off-shift and weekend assignments.

Leading the team’s wellbeing and performance (directs, appraises, counsels, develops, and coaches employees)

Supervising and implementing good record-keeping practices (paper and BPW software)

Coordinating permits for work authorization

Providing coverage for fellow supervisors that are on vacation, bereavement and/or off sick.

Monitoring BP and third-party resources for work progress and impedance

Resolving and/or escalating system issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule.

Providing site-based technical support to the maintenance of equipment if applicable and/or engineering support as needed

Maintaining worksite in a clean and safe condition

Supporting all asset crafts and TAR Group to identify, plan, & coordinate TAR scope with the ASML

Leading Weekly scheduled meetings to review and commit to schedule, as well as provide status on ongoing jobs to the Asset Teams

Participate regularly in safety self-verification (LiFs, etc.) to ensure policies and practices are followed.

Budgeting performance KPI’S

Performing required Leadership-in-the-field per month (Share Point Focus)

Communicating policies, procedures, and any updates to maintenance staff

Ensure CBTs for each team member are completed.

Essential Experience and Education:

5 years in an electrical and/or instrumentation related field

3 years of team leadership experience

Proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process. Previous leadership experience in a fast-paced dynamic work environment

Low, Medium and High Voltage Breakers and Contactors operation, testing, and maintenance

Power distribution Transformer operation, testing, and maintenance

Electrical system testing equipment and procedures

NFPA 70E

Strong troubleshooting skills

Specific skills and knowledge of maintenance work practices, equipment, and test methods

Strong front line leadership skills, including advising, appraising, counseling, and coaching employees.

Management skills in scheduling and workforce requirements

Demonstrated basic cost control skills.

Strong Maintenance and Reliability competence and background

Understanding of Reliability principles and tools

Recognizes applicable codes and standards as applied to the maintenance of refining equipment. Is competent in reading technical drawings.

Adaptability, communication, performance bias and taking the lead.

Energize the team, act decisively.

Understands the union-company labor agreement.

Experience using software such as SAP, Meridium and/or Beamex Software, Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.), Diagnostic Equipment Software

Desirable Criteria:

Associate degree in EE or EET field

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment process for maintenance preparation / execution activities

Why Join Us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!