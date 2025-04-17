Entity:Production & Operations
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Instrument and Electrical Supervisor is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of maintenance work within the refinery. This position communicates and sets the daily team direction and ensures I&E team has required skills and tools. Provides leadership to their crew through communication, coaching, training and collaboration. In conjunction with Planning, Scheduling, Maintenance Engineering, Reliability and Inspection, the I&E Supervisor plays a key role in ensuring optimal utilization of refinery maintenance resources to support process/unit/area mechanical availability. Resources include, but are not limited to, refinery craftsmen, contractor personnel, and all required material/tools/equipment in support of daily maintenance activities. Efficient execution of work with minimal rework is a primary goal. Another important part of this role is providing a proactive maintenance focus.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}
