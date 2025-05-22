Instrumentation Engineer F&G - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp

Let me tell you about the role

The Fire and Gas Protection Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of fire and gas engineering and maintenance technical support work within the refinery. This is accomplished through delivery of high-quality engineering work and through the coordination of several resources including fire chief, maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftspeople, contractor personnel and required materials in support of daily maintenance activities and refinery driven improvements.

The Fire and Gas Protection Engineer is responsible for developing short- and long-range plans for Fire and Gas equipment and systems that support the HSSE goals of the refinery. Fire and Gas Protection Engineer accomplishes this through development and execution of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, reactive maintenance support, and equipment & system upgrades. The Fire and Gas Protection Engineer will be assigned a role supporting Fire and Gas Installation throughout refinery and based on needs of technical department and fire chief.

What you will deliver:

Undertakes responsibility for subject area management of technical integrity

Advises critical activities requiring fire and gas detection knowledge and expertise.

Provides daily technical support to instrument technicians and supervisors.

Provides technical support on fire and gas applications to process control, operations, and process safety functional groups.

Provide support to the AHJ for Fire Protection and Life Safety.

Provides technical mentorship in resolving priority and scope of equipment repairs

Leads/participates root-cause-analysis failure investigations for fire and gas incidents

Analyzes equipment supervising data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues

Generates PPMs for fire and gas instrumentation

Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, national electric codes, NFPA, API and other applicable industry standards

Participates in Layer of Protection Analysis and Hazard and Operability Study evaluations and drives implementation of resulting actions in the Fire and Gas subject area

Completes engineering design and documentation for small refinery improvement and modification projects

Assists in developing and maintaining fire and gas and safety standards

Develops and leads reliability projects for refinery fire and gas systems

Prepares engineering datasheets & drawing work and material/equipment order specifications

Reviews supplier data and witnesses Site Acceptance Test / Factory Acceptance Test (SAT/FAT), and writes material requisitions

Advises the efforts of design engineering and construction contractors

Maintains the facility fire and gas specification sheets, Cause and Effect Diagrams and jointly maintains the P&IDs with process engineering

Develop and handle obsolescence for fire and gas systems

Develop and handle lifecycle plans for fire and gas systems to ensure their maintainability and optimize plant operations. Regularly supervise and benchmark equipment KPI's and performance.

Conduct feasibility studies for new installations and replacement of existing instruments and fire & gas equipment, including technical evaluations, specifications, and materials for modifications.



Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor's of Engineering

Must have certifications:

PE License preferred.

Must Have Experience:

Total years of experience: 8-12 years of refining (or similar industry) experience.

Minimum 5 years working in an end-user/owner role in the refining (or similar) industry - At least 3 years of Fire Protection engineer experience.

Conversant with NFPA 72, IEC 60079, ISA 84 TR.00.007. Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API

Risk parameters affected by FGS (Risk Concepts used in FGS Engineering, ETA, F&G Consideration in LOPA).

Detector Coverage Assessment.

Selection of FGS Instruments based on Performance requirements .

FGS safety availability calculation.

Computer proficiency in standard desktop software.

Understanding of applicable regulatory requirements during design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of Fire and Gas Systems.

Experience with aspiration systems, industrial hazardous applications, PLC based control systems, SCADA.

Experience with fire and gas equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance.

Experience with Siemens and Honeywell fire and gas PLC’s.

Technical knowledge of fire and gas system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Validated understanding of, and ability to provide mentorship on various suppression type fire protection systems.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job)

Understanding of bp group practices for fire and hazard analysis

Knowledgeable in cause-and-effect diagrams

Sophisticated knowledge and ability to address fire and gas alarm systems.

Why join bp

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA), Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



