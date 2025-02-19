Instrumentation Engineer - TSI

Job summary

At bp, we're reimagining energy for people and our planet. We're looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

Provides SmartPlant Instrumentation (SPI) tool deep expertise in support of the TSI based region squads and bpSolutions (bpS) program initiatives and responsible for the development, maintenance and support of SPI and be the Subject Matter Expert for SPI. This is sought at improving discipline health, enabling efficient use of instrument data to make decisions throughout the lifecycle of equipment. Provision of deep SPI expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with Squad Leads / Program Lead for development of SPI deliverables, system requirements, specifications and ensuring that SPI data quality is maintained, and efficiently and effectively used.

What you will deliver

Provides SPI administrator/ Designer deep expertise in support of the TSI based region squads and bpS program initiatives.

Administration of SPI, SQL and Oracle Database management

Formatting / Creation of SPI Work including Quality Assurance, Enhanced Reporting, Spec Sheet Development, Installation Details (Hook ups), Wiring Report, Control System Wiring, Control System IO Reporting, Review of output reports for consistency, structure and data integrity of SPI databases

Maintain the SPI reference database for projects including transfers, reports, MTO downloads, data integrity, including the customization of reports as per project requirements

Create auditing requirements of SPI databases and checking for quality assurance of the design effort

Development of new standards and documentation (Owner’s Project Guide for SPI)

Supports engineers, designers in the Engineering teams.

Drive standardization of SPI templates across the businesses including database seed files and contents and sustain standards documentation

Leads all aspects of project initiation and set up in SPI including co-ordination of concurrent activities

Handles As-Built Domains for documentation

Run customer concern and resolution of database issues, engaging bp digital support team

Leads SmartPlant logons and access rights. Review and approve database change requests

Assess, prioritize and support the delivery of the engineering backlog related to SPI – supporting Squad Leads to deliver against agreed priorities and KPIs

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Work effectively with bp digital team on SPI initiatives by defining the operational needs for the discipline and actively contribute for the design, development and implementation of the digital solution

Support the SPI Contract Performance Management with bp digital team

Perform oversight and work with the MSA-vendor on optimizing database aspects / day to day SPI related activities, as needed.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree or equivalent experience in Mechatronics / Instrumentation / Chemical Engineering / Electrical Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer (Optional)

Intergraph Certified SPIID Administration

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 yrs SPI (previously known as Intools) experience in O&G/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience: 5-10 Yrs

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

This role requires experience supporting multi-office-execution models.

In-depth Understanding of the SPI administration modules and all its functions

Experience of working with remote team and collaborative approach to delivery

In-depth Validated Experience in SPI including database, setting-up and supporting SmartPlant Instrumentation projects, and splitting off projects for parallel engineering

In-depth Knowledge of SPI designer modules: Instrument Index, Instrument Spec Sheets, Wiring, Process Datasheets, and Loop Diagrams

Experience with DCS/ESD/PLC wiring and layout, instrument loop diagrams

Validated Experience of working with third parties / contractors to ensure SPI data quality, SPI data transfer management

Understand and create SPI Custom Reports. PSR, Spec Forms on Custom Browsers

Working familiarization of SQL as related to SPI

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Mentoring and Coaching Skills

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience in database setup and dataset management, SPI Imports

Experience with SPI customization and configuring seed files.

Experience using Infomaker to customize specification sheets and developing custom reports.

Engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering consistently

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of instrument and control equipment including fixing support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, functional safety, digital security and software in oil & gas processing facilities

Good knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (e.g.

API, IEC, ISA, ATEX, IEEE, BS) and local laws relevant to I&C engineering, and proven record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for instrument and control equipment

Accomplished in delivering results under pressure.

You will work with

ICE Field Team

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Asset Teams in P&O .

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.