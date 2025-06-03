Instrumentation Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
The TAR Instrument Engineer is responsible for specifying, validating, and coordinating instrumentation and control valve replacements or upgrades during Turnaround (TAR) projects at bp Refinery. This role ensures engineering deliverables align with site specifications, process conditions, and reliability requirements while collaborating with cross-functional teams to support planning and execution.
Engineering Deliverables & Coordination:
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
