Integration Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The enabling solutions team is part of the Digital Solutions & Transformation organisation in Global Business Services. It provides services to all functions within Finance (R2R, Procurement, Customer, Data) and partners with Global Process Owners and transformation delivery teams to drive the strategy and transformation agenda. It also supports the end user community through sustain processes, training sessions and user groups.

The team also works directly with other functions, enablers and businesses in bp, to provide solutions to their business needs and to enable their own transformation agendas. Enabling solutions operates in a fully agile framework and is located primarily in the global business service hubs across three locations.

Key Accountabilities

Draw on end to end solution knowledge across multiple areas and template products to ask pertinent questions around solution integration considerations.

Represent es in different forums and be able to articulate what templates, products and services es provides. Where appropriate, represent es in governance forums for solution design and integration.

Work with the security teams on user access provisioning and compliance with segregation of duties.

Own the automated business controls within template solutions, and scope/implement additional automated business controls when required.

Investigate, diagnose, and resolve the root cause of control deficiencies flagged by automated business controls.

Support the templates and solutions es owns, to improve the service provided to our customers in the areas of learning, controls, data or integration.

Support the delivery of enabling solutions by driving integration and continuous improvement across templates, solutions and disciplines.

Engage with architects and product owners to understand product roadmaps and visions for the areas supported by es.

Provide high level due diligence on the direction that es solutions are developed, in alignment with I&E, GBS and business visions.

Understand, adopt, and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working

Crucial criteria:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes.

Passion and experience in understanding business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Ability to prioritise optimally.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.

Ability to learn and be the authority on processes for template management and controls.

Solid understanding of end to end finance processes in an SAP environment, and integration with other areas.

Desirable Criteria

5+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience in 3+ end to end SAP FICO implementations

Deep knowledge of SAP controls, GRC and Automated business controls.

Good knowledge of SAP security roles, segregation of duties and SoX compliance.

Good knowledge of end to end finance processes in an SAP environment, and integration with other areas.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.