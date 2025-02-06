Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future.

We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities and challenges

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success. We strive to deliver the best and most efficient user experience, and enable our businesses in bp's objective to achieve net zero.

The Integration chapter is accountable for ensuring the products we craft and support are managed in and coordinated manner and in accordance with bp's vision, control requirements and governance models. This subject area supports the wider es team by leading some of the agility practices, methodologies and ways of working.

As integration analyst you will provide end to end solution expertise across finance, with deep process and technical knowledge of SAP FICO. You will understand SAP deployment processes, how finance integrates with other modules and processes (O2C, S2P).

You will have experience on how SAP security roles are crafted and ensured to meet Segregation of Duties requirements.

You will have an understanding of how SAP configuration provides controls for finance business processes (automated business controls).

You will work with our solutions team to advise and support control and security role audits and projects.

You will be able to investigate, diagnose and resolve control deficiencies to ensure our templates are robust and compliant.

The Integration Analyst works with the Integration Manager.



Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators.

Passion and experience in understanding business requirements and improving processes and systems.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual distributed team environment.

Ability to prioritise optimally.

Ability to formulate and tackle problems.

Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.

Ability to learn and be the authority on processes for template management and controls.

Solid understanding of end to end finance processes in an SAP environment, and integration with other areas.



Desirable Criteria

5+ years of meaningful work experience with systems and process design.

Experience in 3+ end to end SAP FICO implementations

Deep knowledge of SAP controls, GRC and Automated business controls.

Good knowledge of SAP security roles, segregation of duties and SoX compliance.

Good knowledge of end to end finance processes in an SAP environment, and integration with other areas.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

