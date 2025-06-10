This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Exciting new job opportunity has arisen for an Intercompany Accounting Manager to join our Finance Business & Technology (FBT) team in Szeged. It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of FBT, you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you. FBT defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardized business services for the bp. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organization across finance, customer service, procurement, P&C and other functional areas to fully support bp in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

As an Intercompany Accounting Manager you will be accountable for the implementation and ongoing maintenance of standardized intercompany processes and controls. You will own and oversee the operational aspects of the Group’s end-to-end intercompany process, providing expert support and guidance to both hub team members and the broader finance community engaged in intercompany activities or utilizing intercompany-owned systems.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide support and guidance to all intercompany users and other key contacts involved in the process, thereby integrating IC Hub within and beyond.

Provide direct support to the Intercompany Senior Manager on all transactional and operational issues.

Process and control ownership: coordinating Intercompany quarterly reporting whilst overseeing intercompany agreements and eliminations at the Quarter-end.

Mandate compliance with the Intercompany policy.

Identify and implement innovative solutions to enhance intercompany process efficiency and effectiveness.

Drive continuous system and process improvements and resolve root cause of problems.

Own and develop the Group’s intercompany tools that support and help deliver relevant processes: GEM, IcE UFA, IcE Pay, Disputes and the FBW Performance Reporting Toolset.

Act as finance SME to the projects, applying detailed business and process understanding of how appropriate application of process strategy, bp policies and procedures can ensure the best results.

Contribute to the validation of the process design for respective project scopes.

Work closely with various internal and external stakeholders (including FBT, bp finance, GPOs, project personnel, external consultants etc.) to ensure intercompany policy and procedures are followed and controls are in place.

Develop and maintain positive working relationships within the team and across functions.

Essential Education, Experience & Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree (or equivelent) in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Proficiency in “business English”.

10+ years of relevant post degree experience in a wide range of complex situations along with highly advanced knowledge of own area / specialty.

Ability to interact with and influence people within the organization, building strong relationships quickly.

Ability to coach individuals and teams to improve capability.

Strong understanding of how intercompany processes, controls and systems operate.

Excellent analytical skills, numeracy and financial understanding.

Good understanding of SAP would be highly advantageous.

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Ability to challenge existing ways of working and identify quick wins and strategic solutions.

Solid understanding of technology within financial services (techno-finance) is desirable.

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.