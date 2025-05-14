Intercompany Senior Analyst

Job summary

Role Purpose

The Intercompany Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for all intercompany related issues. The Intercompany Analyst will support Intercompany Team Lead to ensure that the Intercompany processes are aligned with the Group Intercompany Policies and Procedures. Specifically, they will support delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all Intercompany AP & ARtransactions and processing in the ledgers. They are

Responsible for the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues. Mentor team members and supporting change within the Intercompany team in the drive for outstanding partner service, operational excellence & compliance. ​

Key Accountabilities



Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations

Deliver silent running by supporting intercompany agreement and

Elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.

Ensure all balancing items are followed up on a timely basis

Ensure that disputes are supervised and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and raising disputes according to Group Policies

Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges – AP/AR transactions

Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by

Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process

Take full and proactive ownership of issues and queries

Handle intercompany transactions across multiple geographies

Reconcile intercompany accounts at Group and Statutory level

Deliver compliant services in line with period end close results

Support and ongoing development of the Group’s intercompany website and the GEM, ICE tool, Disputes Tool and FBW Performance Reporting toolset delivering continuous and innovative improvements.

Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.

Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes

Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and improvements in execution, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.

Support projects and connect related areas to drive operational improvements.

Maintain appropriate intercompany system documentation

Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all intercompany issues.

Complete all month-end system requirements and master data reconciliations

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

Key Challenges

Run intercompany transactions across multiple geographies

Issues or problems are dynamic and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and difficult to navigate

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience



Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Improvement in execution

6-8 years of experience in analytical skills, numeracy and financial

awareness

Shown strength with SAP

Ability to meet month-end close and other timeline

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good interpersonal skills - attention to detail

Team-focused, results oriented

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Partner and service-oriented thinking

Desirable Criteria



Proven Intercompany trading experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Working with a global mind-set

General accounting experience

Experience with financial reconciliations



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



