Internal Control Senior SME

As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
In Mexico, we operate bp’s Finance business & technology organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.
This role monitors, manages and co-ordinates key internal control activities for the supported businesses with the objective of ensuring:
The role may also encompass review of fraud analytics and detection through the global fraud analytics tool, a tool which supports end-to-end data modelling, automated and well-defined analytical capabilities following the overarching control framework on a bp-wide scale.
As part of the internal controls team, this role will support various initiatives to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, providing assurance and undertaking a range of control and compliance activities, and working with team members to drive awareness of internal control requirements.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
