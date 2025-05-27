Internal Control Senior SME

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Finance business & technology organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

This role monitors, manages and co-ordinates key internal control activities for the supported businesses with the objective of ensuring:

the effectiveness of internal controls (including timely and regular reporting of any control weaknesses or gaps) within the supported businesses ;

; compliance to external and internal (group) requirements;

adherence to business policies and procedures; and

The role may also encompass review of fraud analytics and detection through the global fraud analytics tool, a tool which supports end-to-end data modelling, automated and well-defined analytical capabilities following the overarching control framework on a bp-wide scale.

As part of the internal controls team, this role will support various initiatives to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, providing assurance and undertaking a range of control and compliance activities, and working with team members to drive awareness of internal control requirements.

Ensure the effectiveness of controls within the supported businesses . This includes: Monitoring, supporting, and providing guidance on process controls. Supporting the development of process, procedures and related control documentation to ensure controls are properly designed, clearly understood and implemented, in line with business changes Monitoring and providing coaching and guidance for the balance sheet reconciliation process Monitoring and advising on compliance to the User Developed Application (UDA) controls Conducting ad hoc review of controls and supporting other control activities as needed Coaching and reporting on control gaps and event, addressing risk arising from control issues and advising on process improvements

. This includes: Manage the quarterly due diligence process for the supported businesses

Coordinate internal & external audits affecting supported businesses (e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions

(e.g. walkthroughs, follow-up questions). Review implementation of audit actions Perform review and detection activities in relation to fraud analytics including: Fraud analytics review and reporting relating to travel and entertainment claims to confirm if there are suspected fraud or false positives Provision of timely, accurate and reliable management information including analysis, interpretation and insights Management of the end-to-end alert case management in fraud analytics tool

Drive internal control improvements and standardization by implementing best practices, learning from audit findings, participating in continuous improvement projects, and supporting various control-related projects with clear governance and communication, utilizing automation / digital solutions where possible.

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) is an advantage.

Minimum of 6 – 8 years of experience in finance, general and/or financial accounting with relevant internal controls experience.

Familiarity with the SAP system is an advantage as well as awareness on principles of financial compliance as well as group policies and requirements.

Fluency in “business English”.

Group, business and functional control and assurance leads

bp finance and non-finance teams for the supported businesses

Internal auditors

External auditors

Ethics and Compliance function and business integrity team.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



