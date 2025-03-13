Investigation Senior Advisor - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role :

The Investigation Senior Advisor is responsible for leading the investigation of major incidents and supporting business-based investigators to deliver timely reports and findings. This role aims to enhance organisational learning (OMS 2.4) and Incident Management (OMS 4.4)

What you will deliver :

Organizational Incident investigation

Leads significant incident investigations (Mi, HiPo, other) as requested

Supports Organizational Learning and Investigation team (Regional Leads/SPCs) by mentoring, coaching, and guiding business-based investigators when appropriate

First point of contact for businesses to assist with notification, investigation, and learning activities within region, including the use of LENS and other bp systems

Conduct SV of regional investigation quality and effectiveness.

Coach and mentor as necessary to drive consistently high-quality incident investigations and associated Lesson Identified documents

Own and drive investigation quality and capability in accountable region(s)

Organizational Skill development (Learning Capability)

Provides support to investigation activities to develop Investigation capability and competency to provide systematic, compliant, and sustainable implementation of OMS 4.4Develops, maintains, and communicates an organizational learning framework that defines the organizational learning discipline

Develop and maintain a plan to enhance the organizational investigation skills, capability, and competency for investigators based within the business.

Develops and analyzes metrics that evaluates learning opportunities from incident management and investigations throughout bp’s entities and sub-entities

Organizational Learning (5-Step Learning Process / Learning Forums)

Supports, the group wide, and sub-entity organizational learning activities

Acts as the regional investigation input into Learning forums

Provides input to LENS and other bp systems, establishing requirements and guidance for improvement

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum years of relevant experience: 12 Years

Must have experiences/skills

Deep understanding of Investigation, root cause analysis techniques and have used these skills in investigations

Deep understanding of Human factors and Human Performance influencing factors.

Management systems framework and associated practices, procedures, and guides

Multi-disciplined experiences that span HSE&C, operations, and engineering to assist in understanding how work should be done

General understanding of Process and Operational Safety concepts, Risk Management, and Lifesaving rules

Understands HSE practices and procedures, hazards and risk identification, and the challenges associated with the delivery of safety programs

Deep understanding of bp’s businesses

Deep understanding of the requirements related to bp’s organizational learning and incident investigation requirements

Desire for continuous improvement, simplification, modernization, transformation, and systemic process integration that challenges “status quo”

Ability to effectively communicate

Ability to manage time, work independently and present an unbiased view

Good to have experiences/skills

Risk management

Self-verification

OMS, learning, digital systems

Communication and influencing

Shifts : UK/US

Why Join our team?

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



