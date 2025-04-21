This role is not eligible for relocation

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

** IMPORTANT- Please upload your resume in English**

As the Jr. Project Control Advisor you will lead all aspects of project expenditure related to financial compliance. You will handle a significant portfolio of thousands of projects, liaises with Fixed Assets to set-up projects and requisitions. Add controls in place and monitor the invoices approvals by the appropriate DOA (Delegation of Authority). The selected candidate will provide weekly reporting on project up to date expenditures, the latest commitments, collecting estimates for cost to complete, and report variances to project budgets. This position supports the team in the areas of portfolio and project forecasting, management and closeout across mobility and convenience Americas. You will be the primary contact with finance on forecasting, planning, and accruals, making sure all invoices have been coded to the appropriate cost center (or site), and have been accurately characterized as Capex, Revex, or Opex.

The Jr. Project Control Advisor collaborate with various stakeholders continuously working in refine ways of working and products that deliver improved management of cost and change orders - focus to achieve planned value and agreed scope and scale to allow the business to deliver high returns and acquire greater market value.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead for monthly meetings for project and portfolio level forecasting and compliance reporting

Lead meetings to capture data for monthly accruals

Accrual calculation and submission to finance

Ensure that data in Smartsheet (forecasting) and Power BI align

Build and analyze accrual files used for monthly accrual discussions

Resolve data and project discrepancies between SAP and Smartsheet

Analyze current expenditures and commitments on projects to date

Ensure PAF’s, requisitions and invoices are approved by appropriate DOA

Problem resolution in all aspects of project cost administration (PRs, POs, invoices, vendors, fixed assets accounting, Capex vs Revex determination, project close out etc.)

Upload monthly actuals into Smartsheet

Work with BP finance as required

Project controls continuous improvement and critical metrics development

Miscellaneous, business critical and special projects as required

Attend project meetings as required

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor's degree – Preference for Finance or Accounting

Minimum of 5 years of relevant business experience within Retail & Procurement.

Experienced in handling a large portfolio of construction projects

Keen understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) accounting practices

Strong skills in SAP, Excel, Power BI and Smartsheet

Advanced English proficiency is a must

Skills & Competencies

Consistently challenge to standardize and simplify

Ability to optimally handle priorities in a fast paced, team environment

Expertise with Real Estate, Construction, Maintenance and Procurement practices and processes.

Ability to communicate effectively and professionally with all levels of management.

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Very analytical and excellent attention to detail

Proven track record of hands-on project controls and project administration experience

Track record of implementing cost management approaches and philosophy

Willing to get discuss project details with the team before implementing

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

