Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.

Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team represent the qualities and actions we expect to see in bp. They inform the way we do business and the decisions we make, including those related to sustainability.

The Key Account Manager will build the sales and relationship management with a group of key account customers in Australia. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered.

This is the ideal opportunity to drive growth and performance within Castrol’s Aftermarket business!

Key accountabilities include:

Build and maintain strong commercial relationships across a portfolio of Aftermarket Retail and Trade national accounts in Australia with full P&L accountabilities.

Accelerate growth in Key Accounts portfolio by actively seeking new growth pillars and optimize business growth potential.

Drive positive performance through creation, articulation of business planning and execution of the strategy for Key Accounts through influencing key internal and external stakeholders.

Oversee the requirement of customer rebates and spend across Key Accounts portfolio, to ensure return on investment

Lead new projects as part of growth optimization and continuous improvement for Aftermarket channel.

Develop win/win strategic joint business plans for mutual growth whilst optimising the value chain from a Key Account perspective.

Actively involved and collaboratively working with the wider Key Account Managers across Castrol to ensure agnostic growth strategy in Aftermarket (i.e. directly/indirectly).

Build and maintain positive internal relationships across channels, teams and states to ensure effective communication and delivery on national plans

What you’ll bring:

Demonstrated experience in Retail, B2B Sales and Category Management (highly advantageous)

Highly effective influencing skills, drive and collaboration with external partnerships and agile mentality.

Experience of dealing with multiple customers both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

Experience handling large /complex customers

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large customers

Strong commercial proficiency.

A full driver's license is mandatory.

Why Join Us:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Generous salary package including Sales Incentive Program

This role comes with a company car and tools of trade

Share options and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp Australia employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

