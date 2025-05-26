Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Key Account specialist is responsible for developing and managing selected key account customers. The role is accountable for developing new business, growing our share, designing and implementing account strategy to deliver short-term financial targets and middle/long term account strategy,

This position requires business development, key account management, customer management including sales skills to secure profitable partnerships.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Gross Margin from the assigned Key accounts

Deep understanding of industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings to enhance the total offer for the key accounts. Share the industry trend and success offers with whole team to contribute to a wider winning in this sector.

Develop short and long-term account strategies, identify resources needed and responsible for implementations via Key Account Plan.

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build multi-level relationship especially strong relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and workshops

Build and maintain a strong pipeline of accounts to deliver volume, NTO & new customer acquisition objectives. Apply KAP, CRM and pipeline digital tools to document customer activities

Interact with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition designed for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design milestone for each growth project with clear growth target; Project manage these milestones with high effectiveness by utilizing project management principles and engaging different partners

Communicate with both external and internal partners on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; be resourceful to leverage resources to solve problems so as to move the project forward

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience with engineering preferred

Experience

10+ years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

5+ years in managing relationships in large accounts – National / Transnational

Proven cross-functional working experience

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Sector, Market & Competitor Understanding, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Value Proposition, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Term & Value Negotiations, Consulting & Selling Skills, Deal Closure

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.