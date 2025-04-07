Knowledge Management Analyst

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Operation & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from several geographical delivery centres. Knowledge Management Advisor is the first point of contact to gather and access knowledge within their local RDC and partner with global RDCs as needed. The Knowledge Management Advisor will also receive and implement knowledge work from various stakeholders.
The purpose of this role is to work with the knowledge management coach to implement the global O&A knowledge management strategy. The analyst will identify, create and promote knowledge materials that will help bp colleagues to resolve their people and culture queries. The role holder will also be responsible for maintenance of the bp people portal knowledge base.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education & Experience:
Technical Capability
Business Capability
Leadership & EQ Capability
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.