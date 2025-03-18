Knowledge Manager

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role synopsis:
The Knowledge Management Manager is to define and drive the knowledge management strategy including knowledge content strategy, knowledge services delivery, best use of knowledge solution. The knowledge management manager will work closely with key stakeholders across bp to maintain consistency at a global scale and align the content strategy with their vision.
Role purpose:
This role will also drive and lead all excellence & continuous improvement plan on knowledge management processes and delivery to meet resolution target defined at multi-tier.
Role accountabilities:
Develop and implement Knowledge Management strategy that aligns with the organization’s operation objectives and operational goals
Responsible for the ongoing governance of a knowledge base, including its overall health and standard methodologies
Develop techniques and procedures for coordinating, locating, and enabling access to relevant knowledge and expertise required to address specific business tasks
Responsible for creating governance and standards across the various teams, workflows and integrated applications
Manage publication governance and quality assurance activities ensuring accessibility, validity, consistency and clarity
Plan and implement substantial global knowledge management change projects acting as an experience owner; delivering through others, delivering to time, cost and quality, handling risks – organize animplementte projects, under limited supervision, by facilitating content design, execution and cutover
Work optimally across the organization with partners to develop and support new and existing products, features, and services
Mentor a team of centralized knowledge management advisors and an agile pool of employee advisory to deliver our ops & advisory and business facing knowledge requirements and to continue developing knowledge management capability
Proactively engage and influence the global experience owners to ensure that services are supported by a robust knowledge repository.
Leverage the existing analytics capability to monitor and improve knowledge performance; use these insights to drive continuous improvement opportunities e.g., improving adoption, enhancing real time resolution statistics.
Work closely with the product owners to handle incidents, optimise platform performance and identify improvements to improve the digital experience of our colleagues.
In partners with GSO, engage COE in respective areas in project planning and service management
Develop & implement services skills and technical capability for team
Required qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., computer science, information technology, communications), or knowledge management qualification from recognized institution or equivalent experience required.
Skills:
Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills.
Advance data analytic skills
Advance skills in MS 365 tools - including extensive understanding / experience using Excel
Strong skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to HR system
Strong analytical skills and complex problem-solving skills
Experience in continuous improvement/Lean six sigma/ relevant methodology
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Min. 8 years and above of working experience knowledge management in a global shared services environment
Minimum 5 years of Leadership experience
Technical:
Experience of either project management in both agile and waterfall
Experience in leading content and information architecture strategy across an organization
Proficient knowledge of knowledge management tools, platforms and standard methodologies
Experience of contribution to great employee / user experiences – demonstrating design thinking and service-centric design methodologies
Compliance knowledge
Regulatory knowledge
Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.
Awareness of data compliance and data privacy requirements/regulatory
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.