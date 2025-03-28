Job summary

Castrol Gent zoekt een LCO Automation Technician .

De LCO Automation Technician rapporteert rechtstreeks aan de Technical Team Leader, maar is ook onderdeel van de Line Centric Organisation (LCO) waarbij een autonoom team (Line Leader, CI Engineer en LCO automation Technician) verantwoordelijk is voor een productiezone.

Wij zoeken een medewerker:

Die verantwoordelijk is voor het oplossen van automatisatie gerelateerde issues binnen Operations.

Die technische verbeteringen uitvoert om de performantie van het equipment te verbeteren.

Die ondersteuning biedt aan storingstechniekers (PLC/Lubcel).

Die problemen analyseert met verschillende stakeholders, root causes bloot legt, een actieplan opstelt en uitvoert.

Die een hands-on mentaliteit heeft en ook mechanische/elektrische problemen oplost/onderhoud uitvoert (handen uit de mouwen).

Die een bijzondere aandacht heeft voor veiligheid, respect, verantwoordelijkheid en orde en netheid.

Wie ben jij?

Heb jij een bachelorsdiploma bij voorkeur procesautomatisatie/elektromechanica? OF ben jij gelijkwaardig door ervaring?

Heb jij reeds ervaring in automatisatieprojecten in een industriële omgeving?

Heb jij een goede kennis van PLC7, inclusief troubleshooting, correctie en programmatie?

Wil jij collega’s coachen en kennis bij brengen op vlak van PLC-gerelateerde storingen?

Heb jij kennis van Office toepassingen én software voor technische ondersteuning?

Ben jij bereid om in dagploeg te werken in een Line Centric Organisation. (LCO)

Ben je flexibel om af en toe eens in ploeg te werken, afhankelijk v/d noden in de productie? Alsook om een wachtdienst/permanentie uit te oefenen?

Ben jij als LCO Automation Technician een teamspeler die ook zelfstandig kan werken?

Het aanbod:

bp Europe SE – bp Belgium evenals Castrol Belgium BV zijn beide spelers binnen de befaamde multinational. Beiden gekenmerkt door zijn familiale sfeer waarbij waarden als veiligheid, respect, ruimte tot persoonlijke ontwikkeling en welzijn voorop staan. In ruil voor je inzet wordt een marktconform loon met interessante extralegale voordelen aangeboden (hospitalisatieverzekering, pensioenfonds, maaltijdcheques, gesubsidieerde maaltijden, fiets- of woonwerkvergoeding, arbeids-en privaatongevallenverzekering, fietslease, aandelenspaarplan,..). Verder is er ook een goed uitgewerkt 'Wellbeing beleid' dat onder meer bestaat uit EAP/Open Talk...



