Lead Accounting Policy (IFRS 9 - Commodity Trading)

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
Role synopsis
The Accounting Policy Lead role provides assurance on the application of accounting policy in ST&S, supporting and reporting to the ST&S Senior Manager Accounting Policy. The role covers policy guidance and assurance for the ST&S Refined Products Trading Europe and Asia Pacific (RPTE & RPTAP) businesses. The ST&S Accounting Policy team is responsible for establishing bp accounting policies that relate to ST&S in line with external reporting standards and providing advice and training within ST&S on the application of these policies. The ST&S Accounting Policy team also has a responsibility to provide a level of assurance to management that relevant accounting policies have been effectively applied. The team provides advice on all new business initiatives within ST&S and thus the role is an excellent opportunity to learn about a wide variety of ST&S activities and to work with a broad spectrum of people within the organisation.
Key accountabilities:
Essential education
Essential experience and job requirements:
Additional Information
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting Policies, Accounting policy, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Trading, Communication, Digital fluency, Energy Trading, Financial Instruments, Financial Reporting, IFRS 9, Influencing, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Long Term Planning, Stakeholder Engagement
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.