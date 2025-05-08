Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Lead Billing Specialist (Afternoon hours)

In this role You will:

Act as an expert for end-to-end billing processes, including SAP and related systems

Perform accurate and timely billing tasks across multiple channels, resolving disputes and ensuring SLA adherence

Perform root cause analysis on billing issues; apply findings to drive process improvements and prevent recurrence

Support system changes through testing, documentation, and rollout coordination

Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to ensure billing accuracy and issue resolution

Handle sophisticated or high-impact cases, including customer concerns, mass corrections, and urgent issues

Support project initiatives and contribute to implementation of strategic improvements

Coach peers and share expertise to build team capability

Supervise and improve data quality in Salesforce to ensure reporting accuracy

Support audits by providing documentation and insights related to billing processes and system controls

Identify and address recurring difficulties in cross-functional workflows that impact billing efficiency or accuracy

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 3 years of Billing Support or Back Office Customer Service experience

Extensive Lubricants Billing process knowledge

High SAP and Salesforce proficiency

High degree of end-to-end O2C process understanding

Experience using MS Office applications

Process Automation/Scripting experience is an advantage

Experience leading or a desire to lead people as a future role

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management, prioritization and organisation skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive approach, ability to work independently

High level of proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.