Lead CSR - Spanish speaking

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



LEAD Customer Service Representative (CSR)- Spanish Speaking

In this role You will:

Contribute positively to the team’s achievement and excellence in day to day customer service related operational tasks

Demonstrate in-depth process knowledge, system expertise, professional and proactive attitude during the execution of daily operational tasks

Responsible for improvement of processes with an impact on customer satisfaction, also reflecting on Business’ needs

Leverage deep understanding of specific customers, Business processes / systems, and acts as first point of escalation for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties.

Interact with customers/Stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalates concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to one or more activities subject to the customer service area covered

Our main activities can cover processes such as customer set up and maintenance, order management, dispute management, pricing and rebate set up, credit and debit notes creation, portal support, error handling and billing block/unblock.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Distribute cases as needed to individual team members for supporting prioritization and accelerate processing them.

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable and support the team to achieve the same

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps,

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution is part of this role.

What You need to be successful:

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent

Minimum of 24 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred.

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Fluency in English and Spanish

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated, proactive attitude

Experience in using SAP and MS Office application, and advanced Excel skills are required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!