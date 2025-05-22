Lead Completions Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Production & Operations



Wells Group



About bpx

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis:

Eagle Ford Completions Engineer will work with business unit engineering and support teams as well as field teams to deliver a broad range of activities including hydraulic fracturing design/execution, wireline, coiled-tubing, and workover operations. We are seeking experienced engineers to develop effective completion designs and procedures. The ideal candidates will improve the technical development of current completion staff and possess strong interdisciplinary collaboration and communication skills. This role will require tracking key performance indicators, managing costs, and supporting the company’s data analytics growth. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical drive and operational aptitude, specifically in drill out operations, requiring minimal oversight and training.

Key Accountabilities:

Enhance Completion Designs: Provide technical support and analysis to improve economic and operational efficiency.

Provide technical support and analysis to improve economic and operational efficiency. Operational Improvements: Work with engineers and field execution team on writing and safe execution of the completion programs as well as troubleshooting any execution challenges that arise.

Work with engineers and field execution team on writing and safe execution of the completion programs as well as troubleshooting any execution challenges that arise. Develop Completion Design Strategies: Collaborate with Business Units to create completion design optimization plans.

Collaborate with Business Units to create completion design optimization plans. Diagnostic Planning: Plan and implement well diagnostics to assess and enhance completion effectiveness.

Plan and implement well diagnostics to assess and enhance completion effectiveness. Real-Time Design Support: Support immediate design modifications based on operational data and feedback.

Support immediate design modifications based on operational data and feedback. Knowledge Sharing: Work collaboratively with teams to review post well analysis, ensure alignment, and share lessons learned both from a technical and operational standpoint.

Work collaboratively with teams to review post well analysis, ensure alignment, and share lessons learned both from a technical and operational standpoint. Cost Tracking: Responsible for creation of AFEs, tracking well cost, and working with team to ensure accuracy of field estimates

Responsible for creation of AFEs, tracking well cost, and working with team to ensure accuracy of field estimates Communication and Reporting: Clear communication with field and business unit teams on operational efficiencies and execution challenges

Clear communication with field and business unit teams on operational efficiencies and execution challenges Industry Benchmarking: Analyze competitor performance and industry trends to inform strategic decisions.

Analyze competitor performance and industry trends to inform strategic decisions. Mentorship and Technical Development: Foster the technical development and competence of less experienced completion staff through mentorship.

Foster the technical development and competence of less experienced completion staff through mentorship. Field Visits: Conduct regular field visits to operations to foster relationships with field personnel and drive new technology implementation.

What we are looking for

10+ years of completions engineering experience in unconventional oil and gas wells with proficiency in completion design and operations, preferred experience in Eagle Ford basin

Deep technical and operational understanding of drill out operations

Prior on-site operations experience

Personal commitment and proactive approach to HSE

Ability to travel to the field up to 25% of the time to fulfill operation oversite and enhance communications

Strong presentation development and communication skills with experience influencing executive level leadership

Proven ability to work across multi-disciplinary teams

Track record in the development and implementation of data analytic tools

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $170,000 - $230,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

