Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

The Lead Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer happiness.

Required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. Lead CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries for Key Customers.

Key Accountabilities-

Functional

Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable SLA and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties.

Get along with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and call out concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership and resolve sophisticated customer issues.

Advance activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, partner concern (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain positive relationships with both the customer and internal business partners through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

Ensure standard processes are embedded & adhered consistently throughout the team

Act as the first point of escalation for the team and for the relevant business collaborators in case of operational issues

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific processes and issues. Ensure the team is advised and trained about major process changes

Provide support for new joiners, ensure proper training plan is in place, but also support them during the on the job training period

Support the development of a team environment which supports continuous improvements. Drive process improvement proactively by adapting to business needs; market changes and proposing new insights for specific process.

Take ownership of projects related to daily operations

Enhance the cooperation with other functions and teams within GBS and the wider business to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and customer experience is positively influenced.

Takes part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the Team Leader

Education, Experience & Skills-

Master’s (bachelor) degree level qualification, or equivalent experience, with 8+ years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred.

Excellent communication skills-both verbal and written

Strong time-management and task prioritization skills, Strong PC skills including Microsoft Office

Ability to lead a project for an end to end process.

Reputation of working effectively across diverse teams and operations

Strong time management and organisation skills

Self-starter and able to work independently

Experience working with root cause analysis

Excellent collaborator engagement and communication skills

Strong influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Ability to work under pressure & Meet tight deadlines

Understanding of CI principles and ability to apply and drive solutions

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

