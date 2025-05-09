Job summary

Lead Customer Service Representative - English speaking

In this role You will:

Take ownership on end-to-end customer service, coordinate all activities for the respected customer area.

First point of contact in case of advanced telephone and written customer issues.

Ensure that data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and Data Collection systems.

Complaint handling: including accurate logging, resolving and providing feedback to the customer

Ensuring processes are embedded and adhered consistently throughout the team.

Taking part in Business calls and communications as assigned by the Team Leader; acting as a Team Leader back up in case of absence

Deep understanding and insight into the team’s customer portfolio – generated volume, behaviors, risks.

Coaching and mentoring team members regarding specific issues and processes.

Early shift from 6AM to 3PM depending on summer and winter time

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

Minimum of 2 years experience in relevant customer service area

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent partner engagement and communication skills

Strong influencing skills at all levels of the organization

Have a clear understanding of how the business works and a commercial attitude

Highly motivated, proactive attitude

Experience using SAP, Salesforce is an advantage

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Strong attention to detail

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



