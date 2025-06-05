Lead Enterprise Architect - AWS

Job summary

Let me tell you about the role

As a Lead Enterprise Architects, we work with a collaborative team and will play a meaningful role in overseeing the design and implementation of technology architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals. Working with the senior leaders and technical teams to create roadmaps, drive standards, innovation, ensuring scalability and security while supporting the organization’s simplification goals. We also mentor other architects and evaluate emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency.

What you will deliver

Team: Directly influence product and service design. We play a role in building modern application design skills on leading security platforms within BP. We will not just lead, but "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Architecture: Understand the full stack and develop common patterns and reference architectures for application development and security platforms. You care passionately about the developer experience and productivity making it as easy as possible for them to build solutions on a common technology stack.

Relationships: You will understand the business needs of the different parts of our businesses and developer communities, and our key technology ecosystems, building strong relationships both inside and outside of BP.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Technology: An excellent technologist passionate about understanding and learning, contributing to digital transformation from an architectural perspective. Brings hands-on skills in key technologies and quickly assesses new technologies commercially.

Collaboration: Establishes team abilities, demonstrating leadership through delegation, motivation, and trust. Builds positive relationships, advises leaders on technology, and mentors within Digital delivery teams. Encourage engagement with technology as a driver of change. Understands long-term solution needs and fosters rapport with team members inside and outside BP

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

You bring a solid background in creating architecture roadmaps and operational models across Technology, Application, and Data layers for sophisticated, high-availability systems in Web and Mobile. You should have good knowledge of web technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, REST, XML, OData) and programming experience (Node.js, Java, C#, Python), with a hands-on approach to delivery challenges. Experience in architecting and developing on leading PaaS platforms, particularly AWS, and migrating on-premise workloads to the cloud is important. You should also bring expertise in designing scalable, reliable data infrastructure and products, with a focus on continuous delivery and DevOps in agile environments.

Plus:

A first degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally computer science or engineering based.

Exposure to adjacent enterprise architecture domains, including front-end development, integration technologies, databases, identity and access management, and master data management.

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

