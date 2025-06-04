Lead Enterprise Architect

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



Let me tell you about the role

As a Lead Enterprise Architects, we work with a collaborative team and will play a meaningful role in overseeing the design and implementation of technology architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals. Working with the senior leaders and technical teams to create roadmaps, drive standards, innovation, ensuring scalability and security while supporting the organization’s simplification goals. We also mentor other architects and evaluate emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency.

What you will deliver (Key Responsibilities)

Technology & Architecture Leadership

Develop and evolve enterprise architecture roadmaps across digital consumer experience, site/store operations, supply chain and payment domains.

Lead architecture definition and solution design with a deep understanding of full-stack technologies.

Build reusable reference architectures and patterns that improve developer productivity and system reliability.

Advocate for security, scalability and operational safety in all architecture and design work.

Product & Platform Enablement

Enable the delivery of consumer-facing experiences, payment capabilities, supply chain technologies and store solutions through robust digital platforms.

Guide cloud-native design, application modernization, and data integration across complex business domains.

Champion continuous delivery and DevOps best practices to increase the speed and quality of deployments.

Team Engagement & Execution

Be a hands-on leader who not only sets architectural direction but also supports implementation when needed.

Foster a culture of innovation, curiosity, and execution excellence within digital delivery teams.

Contribute to building architecture competencies within the organization by mentoring, coaching, and leading by example.

Stakeholder Collaboration & Business Alignment

Develop a deep understanding of business needs across retail, store/site operations, payments and supply chain teams.

Engage business and technology executive leaders to ensure architectural alignment with strategic goals.

Build strong internal and external relationships to influence technology direction across ecosystems.

Governance & Compliance

Establish and maintain architectural standards, security principles and compliance guidelines

Lead design and architecture reviews for high-impact initiatives to ensure consistency and quality.

Embed operational safety and digital security as foundational elements of technology architecture.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Proven Enterprise Architecture Experience :

: At least 5+ years in enterprise architecture roles.

Demonstrated ability to create architecture roadmaps and operational models for high-availability web and mobile systems.

Deep Industry Knowledge :

: Deep experience either in Retail or CPG or Consumer banking with exposure to consumer digital platforms, store systems (e.g., POS, kiosks), payments technology (e.g., mobile wallets, gateways, EMV) and supply chain platforms (e.g., WMS, OMS, logistics).

Technical Expertise :

: Strong background in web technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, REST, XML, OData) and modern programming languages (Node.js, Java, C#, Python).

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms, particularly AWS including PaaS design and workload migration.

Expertise in building scalable, secure, and resilient data architectures.

Modern Architecture Practices :

: Skilled in microservices, API-led design, CI/CD, infrastructure as code, and cloud-native patterns.

Familiar with architecture frameworks (e.g., TOGAF) and DevOps principles.

Leadership & Collaboration :

: Strong communication and influencing skills, able to engage senior business and technical stakeholders.

Demonstrated leadership in cross-functional teams, mentoring others, and promoting a collaborative, delivery-focused culture.

Plus:

A first degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally computer science or engineering based.

Exposure to adjacent enterprise architecture domains, including front-end development, integration technologies, databases, identity and access management, and master data management.

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.