Lead Land Negotiator

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a best-in-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we champion a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

The Eagle Ford Land Negotiator is primarily responsible for securing access to oil and gas rights in support of the exploration and development of hydrocarbons.

Provides mentorship and advice to a multi-discipline sub-surface team in the development of prospect and play access in the Eagle Ford

Develops relationships within the oil and gas industry to facilitate partnering and trade opportunities.

Actively participates in the areas of deal development, deal structure, negotiations and the drafting of commercial oil and gas agreements including farmouts/farmins, joint operating agreements, development agreements, oil and gas leases, and assignments.

Ensures that commercial transactions are documented and communicated internally to ensure production and reserves are accurately and timely accounted for within the hydrocarbon value chain.

Manages and coordinates field brokerage work including title and related negotiations and activities.

Delivers timely drill-ready projects in coordination with internal exploration and/or development groups.

Understand and analyze sophisticated issues, using data analytics where possible, to identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Outstanding interpersonal skills, communicates with clarity and integrity, and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

Strong interpersonal, communication (oral and written) and team working skills.

Acts as a change agent within the business to promote growth and continuous process improvement

BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, business, or related field.

Minimum of 10 years of in-house subsurface land negotiations experience. AAPL member required; RL, RPL or CPL preferred.

Experience drafting, negotiating, and interpreting leases and agreements preferred.

Eagle Ford experience is a preference

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $160,000- $200,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



