Lead Performance Drilling Engineer

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis



The Performance Drilling Engineer will be responsible for the safe optimization of and improvements in ft/day and $/ft within drilling. He/she will work with engineering peers, well site supervisors, remote operations center, and subsurface team members to achieve this goal. The focus of the Performance Team is to work with the team to deliver improvements in on bottom and flat time metrics with impactful gains to the Drilling organization. He/she is expected to demonstrate by action good technical judgment, professionalism, one team spirit, leadership skills in promoting a safe operation at the well site and together with the Team to drill safe and compliant wells in bpx energy.

The Performance Drilling Engineer will work with engineering and field execution teams to design and execute safe, technically sound, and cost-effective drilling projects. Performance Drilling Engineer is responsible for the technical performance improvements withing the drilling program, and will support execution of various drilling performance projects across the company.

Drive Continuous Improvement based on standardization as key to deliver overall operational reliability and consistency.

Analyzing and diagnosing drilling inefficiencies and making parameter / BHA recommendations.

Thorough identification of risks and mitigating controls for all recommended procedures - includes risk assessments, MOCs, and ensuring alignment with corporate, regulatory, and asset standards.

Work with Drilling Engineers, Drilling Superintendents, cross functional team members, and vendors to solve problems and identify continuous improvement opportunities.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, including preparing and presenting information to peers and cross functional teams.

Secure bids for services from reputable and approved sub-contractors. Engage competent and qualified contractors that work to a company standard of operational and safety performance.

Conduct research on offset wells, evaluate new ideas and drilling technics. Be open and willing to aggressively seek better methods and techniques of drilling wells.

Manage a variable workload as rig activity rises and falls based on the goals of the company.

Communicate effectively, treat all employees and contractors with respect, promote safe, inclusive, and engaging environment.

BS degree in Engineering from an accredited (USA accreditation standard) university. Preferred degrees are Petroleum, Mechanical or Civil Engineering.

Experience as a Drilling Engineer for 8 or more years with an independent or major oil company in similar capacity. Work experience with an industry service provider is a plus.

Experience with computer software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag.

Have detailed and demonstrated technical knowledge of drilling horizontal wells.

Engineering and operational experience in drilling including casing design, directional drilling, drill string/BHA design, drilling fluids, cementing, and contingency planning.

A strong awareness of the critical factors that affect performance such as rock mechanical properties, drill bits, drilling fluids, downhole drilling vibration and BHA /performance components.

Excellent communication and presentation skills required along with a high-energy personality.

Have industry training, such as WC Certification, Murchison, Extended Reach drilling or similar courses is preferred.

Ability to develop ideas and technical proposals with minimal supervision.

Track record optimizing drilling performance and promoting continuous improvement.

Demonstrate an aggressive ability to seek new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Understand and demonstrate leadership in all aspects of managing an HSE compliant operation without sacrificing operational efficiency.

Familiar with data analytics tools and basic programming skills.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000- $240,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.