Lead Production Engineer

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bpx:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

We are seeking a highly motivated Production Engineer to support the BPX Permian Operations team. The Permian asset is the focus of significant annual capital investment for 2025 and beyond, with a long-term plan to profitably grow production and optimize our well management strategy.

This role will work closely with field staff, other engineers, and management to apply Production Engineering practices to maximize the value of the Permian asset. This role will be responsible for executing a consistent well performance management cadence, with specific focus to the downhole and artificial lift engineering, downhole integrity surveillance, and route level LOS optimization for assigned wells.

The Permian Operations engineering team is based out of Denver, CO.

Key Accountabilities:

Own production optimization and well performance for subset of wells in the Permian BU inclusive of plan, forecast, actuals, underperformance identification and associated intervention actions, and AL strategy by well.

Review, explain, and recommend solutions to drive improvements in daily production performance.

Support field operations team through rapid response engineering and troubleshooting support.

Work with operations team to collect failure data, determine RCFA, and develop and execute projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety.

Review, analyze, and improve cost performance across LOE and workover expense categories.

Develop and implement an optimized artificial lift lifecycle for all wells in the Permian asset.

Manage program and develop procedures for frac-hit mitigation for BPX and OBO offset completions.

Effectively engage with development team to determine new well management strategy and AL lifecycle considerations for optimal well performance

Manage and optimize chemical treatment and flow assurance programs

Manage and optimize mechanical integrity for downhole equipment and components to extend AL and wellbore survivability

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals

We will expect travel to the field approximately 25% percent of the time to meet with the field team and critical contractual partners.

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

7-15 years experience in production / petroleum engineering

Knowledgeable in ESP, gas lift, HPGL, and GAPL/PAGL design, troubleshooting and optimization

Experience with cost modeling, root cause analysis, systems optimization

Preferred soft skills:

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Able to confidently present to a large (>20) group of people on technical and process topics and field questions and challenges.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematical ideas.

Adventurous: Willing to get hands-on with our most value asset – the production specialists in the field.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy.

Creative and Courageous: Ability to look at an industry that is embedded in its methods and recommend disruptive change.

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,000-$227,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement



