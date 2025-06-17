Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Technology



IT&S Group



Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a

Lead Software Engineer Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models. In this role You will: Design sophisticated backend components, services, platforms, and Restful APIs for flawless communication with the front end

Design front-end components and seamless integration with the back-end systems, facilitating smooth data exchange

Continuously review the services and components and seek opportunities for improvements

Influence and deliver the product roadmap to deliver tangible business value

Mentor colleagues and help the team grow

Own the team’s culture and working practices, instilling a care for high quality code and tests and for implementing methods

Carry out hands on development in Java

Focus on writing code, while pursuing smart ways of working for design, building and testing

Encourage high-quality documentation, traceability and swapping ideas

Work with key business users, partners and the Tech Product Manager on the evolution of the current technology platform and the long-term strategy and roadmap What You will need to be successful: At least 6 years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions

Experience working with small teams of bright people

Proficiency in Software Engineering development techniques and tried-and-true methods like TDD, BDD

Strong Software Engineering Design capabilities and understanding of Computational Complexity

Strive for excellence and continuous improvement in software architecture, software delivery and best practices

Hands on experience in Java

Advanced knowledge of Java and associated ecosystem (Java 17+, GIT, Maven, Jenkins, Desktop Java - eg. JavaFX/Swing, SpringBoot/RESTful Webservices).

Ability to work closely with the business, draw out their requirements and create a mathematical model

Strong communication skills with ability to present ideas well graphically as well as verbally

Strong mathematical and numeracy skills At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.