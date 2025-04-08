Lead Solution Architect

Job summary

Roly Synopsis:

BP's IT organization solves complex challenges with data and technology expertise to help BP advance a lower carbon future. We are organized as a collection of Products, Services and Platforms that work together to enable our users to accomplish their mission.

Architecture is a collaborative team, and it plays a meaningful role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to build a coordinated, flexible, and effective IT architecture for bp.

The role is within our Supply Trading & Shipping Architecture team specifically within the Trading Functions domain. The focus of this role will be to own the strategy & architecture for the Risk (Credit Risk & Market Risk) & Pricing portfolio of applications and platforms.

Key Accountabilities:

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day. Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset. Relationships: You will build positive relationships across the business and Digital and advise and influence leaders on technology. You will act as a technology mentor within Digital teams and inspire people to engage with technology as a driver of change. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

You will build positive relationships across the business and Digital and advise and influence leaders on technology. You will act as a technology mentor within Digital teams and inspire people to engage with technology as a driver of change. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP. Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmaps.

You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmaps. Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our designs, automations and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Education:

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard Schience or equivalent work experience.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

At least 8 years of relevant experience.

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational projects within a risk management environment. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality. You have been the lead architect on a large-scale finance transformation programme in the past.

Experience of delivering architectures for complex solutions across business, data, technical and infrastructure domains.

Experience with assessment, design and technical deployment of deterministic and probabilistic credit risk metrics and limit management in both physical and financial markets, as applied to multiple commodities and multiple legal entity counterparties

Experience in the assessment, design and technical deployment of Risk Models and Risk Calculation Engines, including the determination of methods for risk measurement such as VaR, portfolio simulation, stress testing of risk factors, Greeks, and parameters.

A deep understanding of the business processes, applications, data, infrastructure, and security solutions relevant to the Credit & Market Risk functions of a finance and/or commodity trading organisation.

Knowledge of the Credit and Market Risk management framework including the data, processes and solutions required to capture, measure, report and comprehend exposure from changes in the underlying markets and credit domains.

High level knowledge and appreciation of reporting, big data and analytics solutions and technologies.

High level understanding of market data technologies, solutions and integration patterns for highly complex price and market data sourcing.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within digital teams & the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours

