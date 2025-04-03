Lead Supply & DRP Planner (Japanese Speaking))

This role is not eligible for relocation

The DRP & Supply Planner creates an unconstrained 24-month plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Creates a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is improved, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

Responsibility for handling the production planning processes for the items manufactured within their sku portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and inventory targets.

Manages the demand inputs into SNP from the business Market Demand Managers to ensure the DRP Planners are using the right demand signals.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Support Supply Planning Team Leader with daily operational coordination during weekly production planning, DRP activities, RCA/RSL processes with reports and analysis

Being first point of contact for Supply Planning &DRP process related questions, documentation and queries

Support Planning Team Members with process review and process optimization initiatives and working closely with the Supply Planning SME on projects

Creates an unconstrained 24-month plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Creates a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

To create a robust and achievable 24-month production plan for finished goods and all intermediate oils.

Reviews supply shortage alerts daily, takes corrective actions, completes Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and develops and actions Continuous Improvement (CI) plans.

Works directly with the Market Demand Managers to ensure that the sales forecasts in APO are robust and reflect the latest demand plans of the business.

Works directly with the business Demand Managers to ensure demand control processes are in place and effective and that any changes to the demand forecasts are understood.

Creates an achievable production plan for the next 24 months based on the Distribution Requirements Plan, grouping the highest level of complexity, and required capacity levelling at blending level and filling level.

Reviews supply shortage alerts daily, takes corrective actions, completes RCA and develops and actions CI plans.

Agrees with the manufacturing teams what should be scheduled for production in the following week based on the production plan and available production capacity and material.

Works with the plant material planning teams to ensure the accurate stocking policy is adopted for bulk intermediate oils and the right levels of safety stocks are being planned. Represents planning in monthly market S&OP meetings and weekly demand control meetings.

Ensures inventory levels at SKU level are maintained to agreed target levels.

Reviews SLOBS and Excess stocks monthly, takes corrective actions, completes RCA and develops and actions CI plans.

Works closely with the NPI & Product Coordinators to ensure that product plans are reflected in the production plans and are driven to agreed timelines and results

Works closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product lifecycle plans are reflected in the DRP and deployment plans e.g. handling the phase in and phase out of stocks.

Calculates plant ABCD classification to identify production priorities

Validates all warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks for their SKUs as part of the central Stock Mix Optimisation (SMO) process.

Working with Master Data Administrators and Plant Schedulers to ensure that both the DRP and production planning master data is accurate and reflects reality with regular reviews are in place to drive improvements.

Handles demand for non-NIKE distribution orders e.g. outside the envelope/region.

Support as necessary to handle any crisis and continuity of supply disruptions, including participation on Incident Management Teams (IMTs) and other crisis forums to drive through to resolution mitigating actions.

Requires strong working relationships with the supplying plants scheduling and material planning teams to ensure production priorities are understood.

Share good practice and findings with the other Supply Planners and ensures consistency and standardisation in production planning processes across the network

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external team members.

Compliance with Company Policies

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Proficient in Japanese Language is Mandatory for this role

Proven experience working across a variety of supply chain planning roles.

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business.

Proven understanding of planning systems, preferable Kinaxis Rapid Response.

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools (e.g. MI/SAP Business Objects).

Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).

Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to constantly evolving circumstances.

Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.

Problem solving

Good interpersonal skills, both verbal and written.

Experience in Sales and Customer management within the Lubricants business, finance or supply chain is desirable

Experience of working with a team with multifaceted strengths across different geographies

