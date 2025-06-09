Entity:Technology
We are seeking a Lead Solution Architect to drive the design and implementation of scalable, secure and reusable technology solutions across our fuel, EV charging and convenience retail business. This includes critical domains such as consumer experience, store/site operations, supply chain and payment solutions. You will play a key role in shaping modern digital platforms using MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) principles, with deep involvement in cloud-native architectures, integrations, observability and security.
You are the lead architect for some of our most critical initiatives and services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about designing and delivering compelling services and products. More than just an advisor, you take a hands-on approach, leading by example, fostering a culture of trust and inspiring teams to achieve excellence. You will empower cross-functional delivery teams, whether directly or through influence, to build robust, scalable, and cost-effective Digital solutions.
Your deep understanding of business needs, combined with a rigorous approach to planning and execution, ensures that solutions are not only innovative but also practical and commercially viable. You thrive in a fast-paced, delivery-focused environment, leveraging the resources of a world-class digital technology organisation and leading technology partners.
Strong relationships are at the heart of your success. You build trust across both business and Technology, ensuring alignment between long-term strategic goals and the solutions you develop. Your ability to communicate effectively across teams ensures that every voice is heard and that collaboration drives better outcomes.
As an Architect, you are committed to designing solutions that maximise reusability, optimize Technology capabilities and align with strategic roadmaps. You care deeply about the integrity and sustainability of the technologies you build, always balancing innovation with practical execution.
Your passion for technology keeps you at the forefront of industry advancements. With strong hands-on skills and a keen ability to assess new technologies through a commercial lens, you drive innovation that delivers tangible business value.
Above all, safety and compliance are foundational to everything you do. You advocate for secure and resilient architectures, ensuring that designs and processes uphold the highest standards of operational safety and digital security.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis
