Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



About the Role

We are seeking a Lead Solution Architect to drive the design and implementation of scalable, secure and reusable technology solutions across our fuel, EV charging and convenience retail business. This includes critical domains such as consumer experience, store/site operations, supply chain and payment solutions. You will play a key role in shaping modern digital platforms using MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) principles, with deep involvement in cloud-native architectures, integrations, observability and security.

Key Responsibilities

You are the lead architect for some of our most critical initiatives and services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about designing and delivering compelling services and products. More than just an advisor, you take a hands-on approach, leading by example, fostering a culture of trust and inspiring teams to achieve excellence. You will empower cross-functional delivery teams, whether directly or through influence, to build robust, scalable, and cost-effective Digital solutions.

Your deep understanding of business needs, combined with a rigorous approach to planning and execution, ensures that solutions are not only innovative but also practical and commercially viable. You thrive in a fast-paced, delivery-focused environment, leveraging the resources of a world-class digital technology organisation and leading technology partners.

Strong relationships are at the heart of your success. You build trust across both business and Technology, ensuring alignment between long-term strategic goals and the solutions you develop. Your ability to communicate effectively across teams ensures that every voice is heard and that collaboration drives better outcomes.

As an Architect, you are committed to designing solutions that maximise reusability, optimize Technology capabilities and align with strategic roadmaps. You care deeply about the integrity and sustainability of the technologies you build, always balancing innovation with practical execution.

Your passion for technology keeps you at the forefront of industry advancements. With strong hands-on skills and a keen ability to assess new technologies through a commercial lens, you drive innovation that delivers tangible business value.

Above all, safety and compliance are foundational to everything you do. You advocate for secure and resilient architectures, ensuring that designs and processes uphold the highest standards of operational safety and digital security.

What you will deliver

Solution Architecture & Delivery

Design and develop robust, scalable and cost-effective solution architectures aligned with business needs and strategic roadmaps.

Ensure solution architectures maximise reusability and optimize Technology capabilities while maintaining integrity and long-term sustainability.

Balance innovation with practicality, delivering solutions that are both cutting-edge and commercially viable.

Business & Technology Alignment

Build and maintain strong relationships across business and Technology teams, ensuring alignment between long-term strategic objectives and technology solutions.

Act as a trusted advisor to business stakeholders, translating complex technical concepts into clear, actionable insights.

Technology & Innovation

Stay ahead of emerging technologies, bringing hands-on expertise and the ability to rapidly assess new solutions through a commercial lens.

Drive technical excellence by setting and upholding high standards for design, development and delivery.

Leverage industry best practices to enhance agility, efficiency and innovation in solution architecture.

Safety, Security & Compliance

Advocate for secure and resilient architectures, ensuring compliance with digital security and operational safety standards.

Embed safety and compliance principles into all aspects of architecture and design.

Support governance processes to uphold architectural integrity and mitigate risks.

What you need to be successful

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience)

5+ full lifecycle architecture engagements, leading technology enablement across large-scale enterprise programs.

Proven experience delivering scalable, modular architectures using a mix of COTS products and custom builds, ideally on AWS cloud with a layered, composable approach (API-first, microservices, headless).

Strong domain understanding of Convenience retail, Fuel/EV or Payments — with architectural depth in consumer experience, supply chain, store/site operations, and payment systems.

Strong capability in solution evaluation and trade-off analysis, producing clear, recommendations for business and technology stakeholders.

Broad command across architecture domains specifically application, data, integration, security and infrastructure architecture with the ability to unify them into coherent, future-proof solutions.

Experience architecting for security (identity, encryption), observability and integration as foundational capabilities.

Excellent communication skills, able to engage across teams and influence senior leadership.

Deep understanding of agile development, DevOps, and CI/CD pipelines, with hands-on exposure to software engineering principles and delivery practices.

Strong grasp of technology trends, with the ability to evaluate and apply emerging tech (e.g., IoT, RFID, Digital Twin, Telematics) in context.

Self-starter comfortable with ambiguity, capable of navigating complex problem spaces and driving outcomes with autonomy and initiative.

Solution Architecture certifications like AWS Certified Solution Architect or similar preferred

Skills that set you apart

You have a product-centric mindset that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively architect and design scalable systems that meet those needs

You employ strong sense of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

Why Join Us

Shape digital experiences across the energy transition from fuelling to EV charging to retail convenience.

Work with a modern tech stack, experienced architecture teams, and global delivery partners.

Learn and grow in an environment that values technical depth, autonomy, and creativity.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



