Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The leadership development advisor is an individual contributor role within the leadership and culture (L&C) team, which sits within the Talent CoE and reports to the head of leadership development.

The leadership development advisor is the content curation, technology and engagement lead within the leadership development team, ensuring all strategic leadership development interventions for all bp leaders at level E and below are impactful, engaging and inspire a culture of continuous learning.

The role holder will also have ownership of the ‘Leading Self’ portfolio of leadership development solutions for all employees, partnering with vendors and the leadership development consultant to evolve the offer and sustain a quality experience for leaders. This role also supports the Head of Leadership Development and Leadership Development Manager in the development of strategic engagement narratives and initiatives.

The leadership development advisor supports the Head of Leadership Development and Leadership Development Manager in delivering a high quality, engaging and inspiring leadership development offer which enables bp’s leaders at level E and below to deliver on our strategy and purpose, while role modelling our ‘who we are’ beliefs.

The role is accountable for defining and evolving standard process in the curation of the digital and ‘on demand’ elements of the leadership development offer, in collaboration with leadership development team, talent solutions team, Grow@bp CoP and other collaborators. The role holder will also sustain and evolve the ‘Leading Self’ offer, in alignment with the wider leadership development portfolio.

The leadership development adviser is the lead for communications and engagement activity within the leadership development team, supporting the Leadership Development Manager and collaborating with PC&C communications in the planning of strategic engagement campaigns, and with the DSI team in offer-level communications to ensure seamless delivery and a great learner experience.

The leadership development adviser will collaborate closely with vendors, other L&C and PC&C teams to ensure the ‘Leading Self’ offer is aligned to related activities, initiatives and offers as an impactful element of the integrated people plan.

What you will do:

Portfolio ownership

Own the ‘Leading Self’ offer, working with vendors and operations team to ensure an outstanding delegate experience.

Partner with leadership development advisor to optimize the digital learning experience for ‘Leading Self’ in Grow@bp.

Review learner and collaborator feedback and impact measurement data to inform continuous improvement actions.

Experience design and curation

Define, implement and monitor quality and consistency standards for the digital leadership development experience in Grow@bp.

Collaborate with other leadership development offer owners to lead ideation and implementation of performance support and social/peer learning opportunities which complement synchronous/facilitated elements of the offer, bringing to life the Learn-Do-Connect-Reflect learning model for leaders.

Collaborate with S+S talent solutions team and the Grow@bp to identify and agree opportunities to test and experiment with new technology and platform functionality.

Actively engage with and communicate external research and good practice around content curation, digital learning and continuous learning.

Communications and engagement

Support head of leadership development with the design and development of essential communications and marketing campaigns for the leadership development offer, working with PC&C communications to ensure integrated, clear and compelling messaging around people development.

Lead development and implementation of offer-level communications (e.g. learner emails, Grow@bp offer descriptions) in collaboration with DSI team to ensure delegates are well prepared for scheduled events and are clear on expectations.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

At least 3 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources with defined operational delivery requirements.

Leadership development expertise: Experience of implementing and scaling leadership development programs.

Delivery excellence: Proven ability to work well in cross functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement.

Talent practitioner preferred but not essential.

Skills:

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Digital design

Learning design and development

Marketing and communications

Continuous improvement

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Resilience

Teamwork

Customer centric thinking

Technical:

Leadership development experience in designing and delivering leadership development initiatives and projects/programmes and managing third parties.

Project Management: Has experience in supporting on leadership development, talent management or organizational change project/product within large, complex organizations, and can deliver to a plan and manage risk effectively

Commercial competence: Applies basic knowledge of financial and operational drivers to ensure work is cost effective and value driven

Change Management: Maintains productivity and meets goals while navigating change, showing reliability and focus under evolving circumstances - flags issues and can adapt as necessary

Data and analytics: Evaluates data analysis, visualisation and analytics solutions for insights, operational reporting and decision-making of talent and leadership programs. Competent command of data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi).

Creating and measuring impact: Evaluates relevant data and trends from the measurement of leadership and talent products/offers, providing insights to guide decision-making and mitigate risks.

Digital & Technology: Recognises and evaluates inefficiencies in processes and suggests improvements by utilising digital tools and technology to enhance delivery

Behavioural:

Strategic and critical thinking: Demonstrates understanding and ability of taking project goals and translating them into key deliverables

Communication & influencing: Good communication skills to communicate clearly with a range of collaborators – oral and written.

Growth mindset: Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future. Willingness to ideate and deliver continuous improvement.

Leadership and teamwork: Works effectively with other team members to meet high standards by fostering collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence.

Customer focused: Consistently delivers high quality accurate work to meet internal and external customer needs.

Trusted advisor and discretion: Trusted advisor with ability to discreetly manage confidential and sensitive information (i.e. ITKs).

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

