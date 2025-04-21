This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, bold enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Leadership Development Consultant is an individual contributor role within the Leadership and Culture (L&C) team, which sits within the Talent CoE and reports to the Head of Leadership Development.

The Leadership Development Consultant leads the scoping, design, development and continuous improvement of strategic leadership development interventions for all bp leaders at level E and below.

The role holder works with other PC&C teams, notably partnering, PI&A and L&C sub-teams, and has a particular focus on the performance management of vendors with whom they partner to create value-adding solutions.

The Leadership Development Consultant supports the Head of Leadership Development in translating the talent and leadership development strategies into action and delivering sustainable, competitive performance underpinned by our ‘who we are’ beliefs.

The role is accountable for portfolio management, continuous improvement, performance consulting and solution development within the leadership development team.

The role holder will develop and sustain key relationships with vendors and internal stakeholders to ensure the offer continuously meets the needs of bp’s leaders at E and below as they deliver bp’s vision and strategy in a complex and evolving commercial and operational environment.

What you will do:

Portfolio ownership

Lead the SLL and FLL transitioning leaders offer, working with operations and regional PC&C to ensure an outstanding delegate experience.

Partner with leadership development advisor to optimize the digital learning experience for transitioning leaders in Grow@bp.

Consult with PC&C partnering teams to advise on how the portfolio can be demonstrated to support targeted people interventions at the region/business level.

Handle 3rd party budget of up to $2m

Strategy development and continuous improvement

Lead and evolve a systematic continuous improvement framework, making evidence-based recommendations to improve the leadership development offer

Conduct research and data analysis to inform the leadership development strategy for bp, with a focus on pioneering practice, innovation and external perspectives

Solution scoping and development

Lead engagement and conduct performance consulting with business stakeholders to address perceived leadership capability gaps and opportunities.

Lead interaction with vendors during the solution design and development process, ensuring products and interventions are aligned to strategic outcomes, learner-centric and cost –effective.

Deputise for Head of Leadership Development as required

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree.

At least 8 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources directing teams or projects with complex operational delivery requirements.

Leadership development expertise: Consistent track record in designing, implementing, and scaling leadership development and/or learning programs.

Delivery excellence: Proven ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement.

Vendor Management: Experience leading contracts and relationships with external partners, including consultancies, specialist providers and educational institutions, to deliver high quality talent solutions.

Continuous improvement principles and practices

Project and programme management

Skills:

Managing change

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Resilience

Teamwork

Customer centric thinking

Performance consulting

Data analysis

Technical:

Leadership development:

Strong track record in designing and delivering high-impact and complex leadership development and learning initiatives and projects/programmes.

Experience in creating end to end development journeys utilising both modern and innovative face to face and digital solutions to enhance employee development.

Able to manage third parties delivery and performance to create high-quality developmental experiences.

Has implemented strategies that drive behavioural change, leading to an improvement in performance metrics tied to learning

Develops and performs marketing strategies that increase engagement in key learning programs globally

Project Management: Has managed leadership development, talent management or organizational change projects within large, complex organizations, delivering on time and within budget using a wide range of project management approaches with demonstrable impact

Commercial competence: Proven commercial foresight and management of third party vendors that are cost effective and value driven for bp.

Change Management: Can plan and manage change in sophisticated, global organizations, using a wide range of change management practices and measure effectiveness

Data and analytics: Track record in developing and using data analysis, visualisation and analytics solutions for insights, operational reporting and decision-making of talent management and leadership programs. Strong command of data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi).

Creating and measuring impact: Has established robust measurement frameworks, ensuring leadership and talent products/offers demonstrate direct measurable business impact and drive continuous improvement initiatives.

Digital & Technology: Utilises innovation and creative thinking to support solution design. Drives improvements through the use of digital tools and technology to enhance delivery

Performance Consulting: Track record of devising sustainable solutions to tackle root cause issues on large projects to drive performance outcomes

Behavioural:

Strategic and critical thinking: Demonstrates strong understanding and has a track record of taking organisation goals and translate them into actionable team objectives for leadership development / talent management products. Can navigate uncertainty and ambiguity well to drive business outcomes and impact

Communication & influencing: Strong communication skills to communicate clearly with a range of stakeholders – oral and written. Strong record of engaging collaborators and building partnership across teams for efficiencies and minimise duplication

Growth mindset: Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future and working with external industry and research institute standard process into leadership development / talent management products at bp. Demonstrable record in continuous improvement.

Leadership and teamwork: Proven track record in encouraging and supporting team members meet high standards, fostering collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence. Supports the delivery outcomes and development of direct reports

Customer focused: Has designed services and products in partnership with collaborators, deeply understanding core needs and demonstrating the business impact of interventions

Trusted advisor and discretion: Trusted advisor with ability to discreetly manage confidential and sensitive information (i.e. ITKs).

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.